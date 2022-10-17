 Skip to Content
VA Health Care Enrollment Fair & Veterans Claims Clinic

When:

Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Baltimore VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

SPACE IS LIMITED – REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. No walk-ins available.

If you are a Veteran who isn’t taking full advantage of the VA benefits you’ve earned, we hope you will spend a part of this special day with us!

 Join us for the opportunity to:

  • Apply for VA health care.
  • Learn about the programs and services offered   by the VA Maryland Health Care System.
  • Learn about the PACT Act and expanded VA health care and benefits eligibility.
  • Learn about expanded eligibility for family caregiver assistance.
  • File or follow up on a VA compensation and pension claim.

Bring the following information with you:
copies of your pertinent medical records, military discharge  paperwork (DD-214) and a photo ID.

Register and reserve an appointment online at vahealth.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.

Sponsored in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration & the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.

