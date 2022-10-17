VA Health Care Enrollment Fair & Veterans Claims Clinic

SPACE IS LIMITED – REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. No walk-ins available.

If you are a Veteran who isn’t taking full advantage of the VA benefits you’ve earned, we hope you will spend a part of this special day with us!

Join us for the opportunity to:

Apply for VA health care.

Learn about the programs and services offered by the VA Maryland Health Care System.

Learn about the PACT Act and expanded VA health care and benefits eligibility.

Learn about expanded eligibility for family caregiver assistance.

File or follow up on a VA compensation and pension claim.

Bring the following information with you:

copies of your pertinent medical records, military discharge paperwork (DD-214) and a photo ID.

Register and reserve an appointment online at vahealth.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.

Sponsored in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration & the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.