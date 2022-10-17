VA Health Care Enrollment Fair & Veterans Claims Clinic
When:
Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
SPACE IS LIMITED – REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. No walk-ins available.
If you are a Veteran who isn’t taking full advantage of the VA benefits you’ve earned, we hope you will spend a part of this special day with us!
Join us for the opportunity to:
- Apply for VA health care.
- Learn about the programs and services offered by the VA Maryland Health Care System.
- Learn about the PACT Act and expanded VA health care and benefits eligibility.
- Learn about expanded eligibility for family caregiver assistance.
- File or follow up on a VA compensation and pension claim.
Bring the following information with you:
copies of your pertinent medical records, military discharge paperwork (DD-214) and a photo ID.
Register and reserve an appointment online at vahealth.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.
Sponsored in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration & the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.