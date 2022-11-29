PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & Health Care Enrollment Fair

SPACE IS LIMITED & APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED.

Register at PACTAct.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.

To learn more about the PACT Act, visit va.gov/PACT. This event is sponsored by the VA Maryland Health Care System in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA benefits and health care for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It is one of the largest expansions in VA’s history and could impact generations of Veterans and their survivors.

If you served during the Vietnam, Gulf War or Post-9/11 eras, join us at a free event to find out how the PACT Act affects you. We can help you get started on taking advantage of the VA benefits and health care you’ve earned!