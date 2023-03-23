Welcome2VA Event
When:
Wed. Apr 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
All Post 9/11 Service Members and Veterans are invited to join our Welcome2VA Series to welcome you to the VA and introduce VA and community resources.
Click here to register for this event.
April's Event will focus on:
- PACT Act Review
- Toxic Exposure Screens
- Airborne Hazards and Burn Pit Registry Information
- VBA Claims and Presumptive Illness Updates
We will be sending out care packages to those Veterans who participate!See more events