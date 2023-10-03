Healthy Aging Presentation and Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This programming is open to any Caregiver who is caring for a Veteran, Caregivers do not need to be enrolled in a Caregiver Support Program to attend.
Presentations include: VA Geriatric and Extended Care, Strategies for Caring for a Veteran with Dementia, Maryland Department of Aging resources and much more!
RSVP by November 1 to: MarylandCaregiverSupportRSVP@va.gov or call 410-605-7000 ext. 55248, to attend.
A link to the event will be provided upon RSVP.