PACT Act Event for Veterans on the Eastern Shore
Register for this free event for Veterans. If you served, take advantage of the benefits you've earned.
When:
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Dorchester Post 91
98 Sunburst Highway
Cambridge, MD
Cost:
Free
SPACE IS LIMITED AND APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED.
You can sign up for help with filing a claim and/or help with applying for VA health care, or to simply attend the resource fair.
Register at https://pactactcambridge.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.