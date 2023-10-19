Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Event for Veterans on the Eastern Shore

Register for this free event for Veterans. If you served, take advantage of the benefits you've earned.

When:

Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Dorchester Post 91

98 Sunburst Highway

Cambridge, MD

Cost:

Free

Register

SPACE IS LIMITED AND APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED.

You can sign up for help with filing a claim and/or help with applying for VA health care, or to simply attend the resource fair.

Register at https://pactactcambridge.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.

