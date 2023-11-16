Free Virtual Screening of “Here. Is. Better.”

Register Invitation Code (case-sensitive and contains a single dash): HIB-VAM -Using the link provided, click “Register” and enter your email address and the event invitation code. You can return to the same or future events by clicking “Event Login” and entering the same email address and the event invitation code. Please note the film is only accessible during the screening dates. -If audience members are having trouble registering, please direct them to the FAQ section within the screening room.

In honor of Veterans Day, VAMHCS will offer a free virtual screening of the documentary “Here. Is. Better.” This film empowers Veterans to consider engaging in evidence-based PTSD treatment to facilitate recovery and improve their quality of life.

Summary from the documentary-makers: “A soldier’s story is always personal, but never more than in HERE. IS. BETTER., a documentary film with unprecedented access inside trauma therapy sessions delivering hope to veterans battling posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Individuals featured in the film include former presidential hopeful Jason Kander, who shocked many when he left the Kansas City mayoral race in 2018 to seek treatment; a Vietnam War Veteran still haunted by events that occurred over 50 years ago; and the voices of so often overlooked female veterans, all seeking the keys to unlock their places of hurt and pain.”

Access: Veterans and staff may access the movie by selecting the link below (made available in The Insider and on social media) and entering the VAMHCS-specific screening code. Once registered, the movie will air from their personal device.

Link: https://www.filmplatform.net/events/here-is-better-va-maryland-healthcare-system/