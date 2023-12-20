Public Hearing Notice - Perry Point, Maryland, Enhanced-Use Lease

Public Hearing Notice: Perry Point Enhanced-Use Lease

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in accordance with 38 U.S.C. Sec 8161, et seq., hereby provides notice of a public hearing to present VA’s proposal and receive views on the Phase II of the Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) project. The developer will design, develop, and construct housing on approximately 30 acres of land, that is currently under a long-term lease, at the Perry Point VA Medical Center (VAMC) located in Perry Point, Maryland, in order to provide supportive housing for Veterans and/or their families on a priority placement basis. The property is located near the entrance to the Perry Point VAMC, and is bordered by First Street, Fifth Street, Fourth Street, Avenue A and some houses on both sides of Avenue D.

HEARING DATE AND TIME:

Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 12 PM E.T.

HEARING LOCATION:

This meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams.

Join on your computer or mobile app:

https://bit.ly/PerryPointPublicHearing

Or join by entering a meeting ID:

Meeting ID: 245 989 390 185

Passcode: 5AApSE

Or call in (audio only):

+1 872-701-0185, CODE: 996249690#

Phone Conference ID: 996 249 690#

IDENTIFICATION OF PROPERTY TO BE LEASED: Situated on a 400-acre VA owned property located at 361 Boiler House Road, Perry Point, MD 21902-1103. VA is proposing to enter into a Phase II on approximately 30 acres of land, that is under a long-term lease with the lessee. The EUL is located in the north/northwest portion of the Perry Point VAMC campus - southeast of First Street, northwest of Fourth and Fifth Street, and bounded on the east by Avenue A and on the west by land on both sides of Avenue D.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPOSED USE OF THE PROPERTY: The proposed use of the property is to provide at least 75 units of affordable supportive housing for eligible Veterans and eligible non-Veterans, with priority given to Veterans. This project would enhance the quality of life for homeless and at-risk Veterans by providing housing stability, on-site social services, and convenient access to VA services at the VAMC.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPOSED LEASE: Using VA’s Enhanced-Use Leasing authority under 38 U.S.C. §§ 8161-8169, VA plans to lease the site to a selected Lessee for a term of up-to-99 years. The lessee will be required to finance, design, develop, construct, equip, furnish, operate, and maintain supportive housing for Veterans at no cost to VA, and in accordance with applicable Federal, State, and local requirements. In furtherance of one of the Secretary’s priorities and consistent with VA’s mission, the EUL will utilize approximately 30 acres of undeveloped land to provide supportive housing units for Veterans and their families that are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. This proposed EUL will not incur additional capital or operational costs to the Perry Point VAMC, resulting in a cost-effective use of VA capital assets. The EUL would result in a demonstrable improvement of services to eligible Veterans in the VA Maryland area by housing Veterans and their families in close proximity to on-site supportive services, case management, medical care resources, and employment support. At the end of the EUL term, the underlying leasehold interest and all related improvements will revert to VA.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and is encouraged to submit comments on the proposed EUL project by email prior to the hearing: vamhcspublicrelations@va.gov.