Recreation & Creative Arts Fest

Interested in sports, recreation and creative arts opportunities for Veterans? Join us at a free event!

Come for a fun day of information, experience, and interaction! We are putting on a festival!

The Perry Point VA will be hosting community partners from across Maryland to share information and resources about sports, recreation, and creative arts programs and offerings. This is a great opportunity to learn more about outpatient Recreation & Creative Arts Therapy programs as well as get connected with community partners who are already providing Veteran-specific services and offerings.

Interactive mini-sessions will be available throughout the day to try out different types of activities.