PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Enrollment Fair The PACT Act is a law that expands VA benefits and health care for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. If you served during the Vietnam, Gulf War or Post-9/11 eras and aren’t yet receiving the VA benefits and health care you’ve earned, you should apply. Even if you have been denied in the past, you may now qualify under the PACT Act. Register for this free event to learn more! When: Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: South Carroll Senior & Community Center 5928 Mineral Hill Road Eldersburg, MD Get directions on Google Maps to South Carroll Senior & Community Center Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

SPACE IS LIMITED & APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED.

Register at PactActCarroll.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.

This event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance—which includes the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, the VA Maryland Health Care System, and the Baltimore Regional Office of the Veterans Benefits Administration—in partnership with the Carroll County Government.

The Americans with Disabilities Act applies to the Carroll County Government and its programs, services, activities, and facilities. Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or who has a complaint should contact The Department of Citizen Services, 410.386.3600 or 1.888.302.8978 or MD Relay 7-1-1/1.800.735.2258 as soon as possible but no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event. Email: ada@ccg.carr.org