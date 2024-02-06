Women Veterans Virtual Public Forum

Share your feedback!

Women Veterans are invited to participate in our biannual public forum for updates on VA’s Women Veterans Program and to share feedback so that we may better serve them and all Women Veterans.

The forum will be held on Microsoft Teams. Registration is not required.

Click here to join

If you have never used Microsoft Teams before, you may want to click on the link above ahead of time to download the app. You can also choose to join from your web browser.