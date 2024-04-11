Virtual Veteran Town Hall: New Health Care Eligibility Under the PACT Act

Virtual Veteran Town Hall to explain new VA health care eligibility under the PACT Act!

When: Tue. May 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





A recent expansion of the VA PACT Act opens enrollment into VA health care for millions of Veterans exposed to toxins during military service at home or abroad, including those who were previously found not eligible due to income or lack of a service-connected disability.

Join our virtual town hall to learn more about:

· New VA health care eligibility under the PACT Act

· VA health care enrollment

· Toxic exposure screening

This event will be held on Microsoft Teams. Registration is not required, just click or call to participate.

There are three ways to join the town hall:

Join on the Teams app: If you have never used Microsoft Teams before, you can Download Teams prior to the town hall. Then all you need to do is click on the link to join.

Join Teams on the web: No need to download the app. Just click on the link above and use Meeting ID 243 650 194 881 and Passcode geeAh9.

Join by telephone: Call 1-872-701-0185 and enter Phone Conference ID: 174986649#.