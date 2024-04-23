Baltimore County PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Enrollment Fair SAVE THE DATE! Online registration will open three weeks prior to the event. When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Sollers Point Multipurpose Center 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD Get directions on Google Maps to Sollers Point Multipurpose Center Cost: Free





The PACT Act expands VA benefits and health care for Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving at home or abroad. Even if you have been denied in the past, you may now qualify under the PACT Act.

This event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance—which includes the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, the VA Maryland Health Care System, and the Baltimore Regional Office of the Veterans Benefits Administration--in partnership with Baltimore County Government.