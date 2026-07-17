Homeless Veteran care

Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC)

The Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) is a unique new walk-in program designed to assist homeless Veterans in obtaining an array of VA and non-VA services and link them to a variety of community partners. The Center specializes in providing financial planning and assistance, employment services, primary care, mental health care, treatment for substance abuse disorders, and placement in safe and stable housing. The Center also offers Baltimore’s homeless Veterans with basic necessities such as showers, laundry services, clothing and meals.

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Hours of Operation

Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.