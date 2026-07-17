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Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Maryland health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Caroline Gill LCSW-C

Program Coordinator, Health Care for Homeless Veterans

VA Maryland health care

Phone:

Email: Caroline.Gill@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Maryland health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Maryland health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care

Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC)

The Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) is a unique new walk-in program designed to assist homeless Veterans in obtaining an array of VA and non-VA services and link them to a variety of community partners. The Center specializes in providing financial planning and assistance, employment services, primary care, mental health care, treatment for substance abuse disorders, and placement in safe and stable housing. The Center also offers Baltimore’s homeless Veterans with basic necessities such as showers, laundry services, clothing and meals.  

Contact Number

Hours of Operation
Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other resources

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • VA Maryland health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

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