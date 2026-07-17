Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Maryland health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Caroline Gill LCSW-C
Program Coordinator, Health Care for Homeless Veterans
VA Maryland health care
Phone:
Email: Caroline.Gill@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Maryland health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Maryland health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC)
The Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) is a unique new walk-in program designed to assist homeless Veterans in obtaining an array of VA and non-VA services and link them to a variety of community partners. The Center specializes in providing financial planning and assistance, employment services, primary care, mental health care, treatment for substance abuse disorders, and placement in safe and stable housing. The Center also offers Baltimore’s homeless Veterans with basic necessities such as showers, laundry services, clothing and meals.
Contact Number
Hours of Operation
Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.