Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Maryland health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Deborah A. Hudson
Patient Advocate
VA Maryland health care
Phone: 410-642-2411, ext. 5097
Email: Deborah.Hudson2@va.gov
Maria Carelock
Patient Advocate
VA Maryland health care
Phone: 410-605-7099
Email: Maria.Carelock@va.gov
Michele G. Ochoa
Patient Advocate
VA Maryland health care
Phone: 410-605-7099
Nikkia L. Berryman
Patient Advocate
VA Maryland health care
Phone: 410-605-7099
Email: Nikkia.Berryman@va.gov
Teresa M. Fraley
Patient Advocate
VA Maryland health care
Phone: 410-605-7099
Email: Teresa.Fraley@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Maryland health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights