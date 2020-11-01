Locations
Main locations
Baltimore VA Medical Center
10 North Greene Street
Baltimore, MD 21201-1524
Mental health clinic: 410-605-7000 x57360
Perry Point VA Medical Center
59 Avenue D, Building 59
Perry Point, MD 21902-0001
Main phone: 410-642-2411
Mental health clinic: 410-642-2411 x25679
Loch Raven VA Medical Center
3901 The Alameda
Baltimore, MD 21218-2100
Mental health clinic: 410-605-7000 x53978
Health clinic locations
Baltimore VA Clinic
209 West Fayette Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Baltimore, MD 21201-3403
Cambridge VA Clinic
830 Chesapeake Drive
Cambridge, MD 21613-9408
Main phone: 410-228-6243
Mental health clinic: 410-228-6243 x4144
Eastern Baltimore County VA Clinic
5235 King Avenue, Franklin Square Professional Center, Suite 200
Rosedale, MD 21237-4068
Main phone: 443-730-2020
Mental health clinic: 443-690-6939
Fort Meade VA Clinic
2479 5th Street
Fort Meade, MD 20755
Main phone: 410-305-5300
Mental health clinic: 410-305-5300 x5323
Glen Burnie VA Clinic
808 Landmark Drive, Suite 128
Glen Burnie, MD 21061-4983
Main phone: 410-590-4140
Mental health clinic: 410-590-4140 x4248
Pocomoke City VA Clinic
1701 Market Place, Suite 211
Pocomoke City, MD 21851-1738
Main phone: 410-957-6718
Mental health clinic: 410-957-6908