 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Baltimore VA Medical Center

Limited services and hours
10 North Greene Street
Baltimore, MD 21201-1524
Directions
Main phone: 410-605-7000
Mental health clinic: 410-605-7000 x57360
VA Maryland health care

Perry Point VA Medical Center

Limited services and hours
59 Avenue D, Building 59
Perry Point, MD 21902-0001
Directions
Main phone: 410-642-2411
Mental health clinic: 410-642-2411 x25679
Perry Point VA Medical Center

Loch Raven VA Medical Center

Limited services and hours
3901 The Alameda
Baltimore, MD 21218-2100
Directions
Main phone: 410-605-7000
Mental health clinic: 410-605-7000 x53978
Loch Raven VA Medical Center

Health clinic locations

Baltimore VA Clinic

209 West Fayette Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Baltimore, MD 21201-3403
Directions
Main phone: 410-605-7000
Illustration of a facility with a flagpole

Cambridge VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
830 Chesapeake Drive
Cambridge, MD 21613-9408
Directions
Main phone: 410-228-6243
Mental health clinic: 410-228-6243 x4144
Cambridge VA Clinic

Eastern Baltimore County VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
5235 King Avenue, Franklin Square Professional Center, Suite 200
Rosedale, MD 21237-4068
Directions
Main phone: 443-730-2020
Mental health clinic: 443-690-6939
Eastern Baltimore County VA Clinic

Fort Meade VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
2479 5th Street
Fort Meade, MD 20755
Directions
Main phone: 410-305-5300
Mental health clinic: 410-305-5300 x5323
Fort Meade VA Clinic

Glen Burnie VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
808 Landmark Drive, Suite 128
Glen Burnie, MD 21061-4983
Directions
Main phone: 410-590-4140
Mental health clinic: 410-590-4140 x4248
Glen Burnie VA Clinic

Pocomoke City VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
1701 Market Place, Suite 211
Pocomoke City, MD 21851-1738
Directions
Main phone: 410-957-6718
Mental health clinic: 410-957-6908
Pocomoke City VA Clinic

Other nearby VA locations