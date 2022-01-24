Campus map

Directions

From the north or south: Take Interstate Interstate 95 toward Baltimore. Take the exit for Interstate 395 to downtown Baltimore. Proceed on I-395 and take the exit for Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, staying in the right lane. At the fourth traffic light, turn right onto Baltimore Street. Take Baltimore Street to the second traffic light and turn left onto Paca Street. Take Paca Street to the first traffic light and turn left onto Fayette Street. Take Fayette Street through the first traffic light and the entrance to the medical center’s parking garage is a block down on the left, past the intersection with Greene Street.

From the south using the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (State Route 295): Take the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (State Route 295) north toward Baltimore. The Baltimore-Washington Parkway becomes Russell Street just prior to reaching Baltimore. Russell Street will take you by Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium. After the stadium, Russell Street will become Paca Street. After passing through the intersection with Pratt Street, follow Paca Street to the fourth traffic light at Fayette Street and turn left. Take Fayette Street through the first traffic light and the entrance to the medical center’s parking garage is a block down on the left, past the intersection with Greene Street.

From the northwest: Take Interstate 83 south toward Baltimore. Prior to reaching the Inner Harbor, turn right onto Fayette Street. Take Fayette Street across town towards the campus of the University of Maryland at Baltimore and the University of Maryland Medical Center. After crossing the intersection with Greene Street, the entrance to the medical center’s parking garage is a block down on the left, off of Fayette Street.

From the west: Take Interstate 70 east toward Baltimore. Merge onto Interstate 695 south via Exit 91A toward Interstate 95 south/Glen Burnie. Take I-695 south to Exit 15A for U.S. Route 40 east toward Baltimore. Take U.S. 40 to Baltimore and turn right on North Greene Street/State Route 295 south. Take North Greene Street 4 blocks and turn right onto Fayette Street. The entrance to the medical center’s parking garage is a block down on the left, off of Fayette Street.



From the Eastern Shore: Take U.S. Route 50 west toward Annapolis/Baltimore. After crossing the Bay Bridge, take the exit for Interstate 97 north. Continue on 1-97 north for approximately 18 miles and merge onto Interstate 695 west (the Baltimore beltway) toward Baltimore/Towson. Continue on I-695 west for approximately 6 miles and merge onto Interstate 95 north toward Baltimore. Take the exit for Interstate 395 to downtown Baltimore. Proceed on I-395 and take the exit for Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, staying in the right lane. At the fourth traffic light, turn right onto Baltimore Street. Take Baltimore Street to the second traffic light and turn left onto Paca Street. Take Paca Street to the first traffic light and turn left onto Fayette Street. Take Fayette Street through the first traffic light and the entrance to the medical center’s parking garage is a block down on the left, past the intersection with Greene Street.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Baltimore VA Medical Center

10 North Greene Street

Baltimore, MD 21201-1524

Intersection: North Greene Street and South Greene Street

Coordinates:39°17'23.07"N 76°37'28.11"W