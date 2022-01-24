Campus map

Directions

From the north, east, or west: Take Interstate 695 (the Baltimore beltway) toward Towson. Take the exit for Loch Raven Boulevard (State Route 542) heading south off of I-695. Continue on Loch Raven Boulevard for 5 miles. The entrance to the parking area for the community living center and rehabilitation wing at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center is on the right past the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Argonne Drive. For the outpatient clinic, the entrance to the parking area is the next right off of Loch Raven Boulevard, just prior to the intersection with The Alameda.

From the south: Take Charles Street through Baltimore to 33rd Street. Turn right on 33rd Street and continue to Loch Raven Boulevard. Turn left onto Loch Raven Boulevard and continue through the intersection with The Alameda. Shortly after passing through the intersection with The Alameda, the entrance to the parking area for the community living center and rehabilitation wing at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center is on the left off of Loch Raven Boulevard. For the outpatient clinic, turn left onto The Alameda off Loch Raven Boulevard and the entrance to the parking area is a block down on the right.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Loch Raven VA Medical Center

3901 The Alameda

Baltimore, MD 21218-2100

Intersection: The Alameda and Loch Raven Boulevard

Coordinates: 39°20'10.23"N 76°35'50.98"W