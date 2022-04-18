VA Maryland Health Care Names New Chief of Facilities & Engineering Service

PRESS RELEASE

April 18, 2022

Baltimore , MD — The VA Maryland Health Care System has announced that Vasyl “Bill” Mytsak has been selected as the new chief of Facilities & Engineering Service.

Mytsak, who has more than 23 years of experience in both private industry and federal project management, will oversee facilities management and engineering operations including strategic capital investment, design and construction of buildings and infrastructure, the maintenance and operations of energy and utility systems, and patient and employee transportation needs of the VA Maryland Health Care System, which includes the Perry Point, Loch Raven, and Baltimore VA Medical Centers and five community based outpatient clinics. He will also provide engineering review and guidance for the maintenance of structures, utility systems, biomedical and non-biomedical equipment, heating and air conditioning plants, and facility grounds, ensuring that all systems comply with published guidelines and good engineering practice. Mytsak will lead a service of nearly 200 employees and will be responsible for budget preparation/monitoring and capital improvement plans.

“We’re pleased Mr. Mytsak is our new chief of the Facilities & Engineering Service. As a fellow engineer, I can appreciate the significance of the industry background he brings to our expansive health care system,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “His experience and background will assure that our buildings will continue to stand strong and maintain optimum operational status as we serve Maryland’s veterans. He will also play a vital role in the development of new building projects.”

Prior to joining the VA Maryland Health Care System, Mytsak served as the chief of Civil Works Design Management Section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where he oversaw technical and administration management of the Architect-Engineer Services for large and complex projects. He also served as a general engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy. Before joining federal service, he gained experience in the private sector at local companies including A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc., and APR and Associates, Inc.

“I’m excited to bring my skills to the VA Maryland Health Care System to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of planning, design and construction services across the agency and to be part of capital development projects on all three medical center campuses,” said Mytsak.

Mytsak, who is fluent in four languages, earned a master’s degree at the University of Maryland Baltimore in 2003; a master’s degree from the Ukrainian State Technical University of Forestry in 1997; and a bachelor’s degree at Kolomoisky State Mechanical Engineering College in 1993, graduating magna cum laude. He is also a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in the States of Maryland and Virginia; a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Accredited Professional; and maintains Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) Facilities Engineering Certification Level III.

Mytsak lives in Lutherville, MD with his family.