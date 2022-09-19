VA Maryland Health Care System Names a New Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Chief Nurse Executive

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2022

Baltimore , MD — The VA Maryland Health Care System has named Diana Choi as its new Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Chief Nurse Executive.

In this role, Choi is responsible for day-to-day operations of Nursing, Social Work and Sterile Processing Services for the health care system. She also is responsible for planning, coordinating and evaluating the operation of these services.

“We are thrilled that Diana Choi is bringing her excellence and dedication to our team,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “Her experience, versatility and commitment to patient care is crucial in helping us achieve our mission of providing safe, quality and compassionate care to veterans.”

Before joining the VA Maryland Health Care System, Choi served as the chief of clinics for the Department of Health & Human Services where she was responsible for the clinical operations for more than 228 health clinics and 300 federal agencies throughout the U.S. Prior to her federal service, she served as the executive director for LHC Group Inc., a publicly traded, national post-acute care provider. Choi also held positions of increasing responsibility as a patient care technician, critical care nurse and preceptor through the Johns Hopkins Hospital System. She has served as a senior adjunct professor in Nursing at Howard Community College since August 2015, where she was named Faculty Member of the Year in 2019.

“It is an honor to be a part of the VA Maryland Health Care System and to serve the needs of veterans every day,” Choi said. “I truly believe in the mission and vision of VA and look forward to working with our dynamic team to ensure that consistent, evidence-based care is delivered across our health care system.”

Choi received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Frostburg State University and a Master of Science in Nurse Education from Stevenson University. She is also the recipient of numerous awards, including the Federal Occupational Health Outstanding Service Award in 2020, among others.

She lives in Howard County.