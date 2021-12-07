VA Maryland Health Care System Names New Assistant Director

PRESS RELEASE

December 7, 2021

Baltimore , MD — The VA Maryland Health Care System, which includes the Baltimore, Loch Raven and Perry Point VA Medical Centers and five VA outpatient clinics located throughout the state, has announced that Kelley W. Anthony, LCSW-C, has been appointed as the assistant director effective December 5, 2021.

She previously served as the Executive Assistant to the Associate Director for Finance at the VA Maryland Health Care System since July 2019.

As the assistant director, Anthony leads the day-to-day operations of Consumer Relations, Police, and Supply Chain Management Services, as well as the Emergency Management and Safety & Occupational Health Offices for the health care system. Her primary areas of responsibility include planning, coordinating and evaluating the operations of these services.

“Having worked with Ms. Anthony for a number of years, I’m confident she will make an excellent addition to our Executive Leadership Team,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “Her outstanding leadership skills, combined with her incredible commitment to serving the needs of veterans, make her a valuable asset to our organization.”

Anthony joined the VA Maryland Health Care System in December 2007 as a Residential & Domiciliary Care social worker at the Perry Point VA Medical Center. In October 2012, she was promoted to the role of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) coordinator for the VA Maryland Health Care System and assisted in leading a program that was responsible for housing more than 1,100 formerly homeless veterans throughout the state.

Prior to her career with the VA Maryland Health Care System, Anthony served in the United States Army from July 1997 to July 2001 in the 3rd Armored Calvary Unit in Fort Carson, Colorado.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to lead our employees,” Anthony said. “The mission mindset is simple: Becoming the provider of choice for our nation’s veterans by building trust, fostering collaborative care environments and delivering premier reliable health care.”

Anthony received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Master of Social Work from the University of Maryland School of Social Work. She graduated from VA’s Leadership Development Institute in 2009 and received her Green Belt and Yellow Belt Certifications in 2012. She is also a member of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW).

Anthony lives with her family in Forest Hill, Maryland.