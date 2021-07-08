Operating status
VA Maryland health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
-
Baltimore VA Medical Center
-
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details.
-
Loch Raven VA Medical Center
-
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details.
-
Perry Point VA Medical Center
-
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details. PERRY POINT URGENT CARE CLINIC REMAINS OPEN DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC.
-
Cambridge VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face services. Please refer to Situation Update for details.
-
Fort Meade VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details.
-
Glen Burnie VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details.
-
Pocomoke City VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face services. Please refer to Situation Update for details.