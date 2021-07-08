 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Operating status

VA Maryland health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

Baltimore VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details.
Loch Raven VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details.
Perry Point VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details. PERRY POINT URGENT CARE CLINIC REMAINS OPEN DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC.
Baltimore VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Cambridge VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face services. Please refer to Situation Update for details.
Eastern Baltimore County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Open and fully operational on July 8, 2021.
Fort Meade VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details.
Glen Burnie VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face outpatient services. Please refer to Situation Update above for details.
Pocomoke City VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Limited face-to-face services. Please refer to Situation Update for details.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 410-642-2411

Change your appointment: 410-605-7333

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill: 410-605-7395

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 410-642-2411

Media inquiries: 410-605-7101 or 410-605-7098