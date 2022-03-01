Driving Directions & Parking

Parking

Outpatients & Visitors

There is free parking available for outpatients and visitors of Veteran inpatients in the parking garage at the Baltimore VA Medical Center, which is located off of Fayette Street. Additionally, free valet parking is available for all outpatients and visitors and is accessible from the 1st level of the parking garage. Outpatients will be required to show their VA photo ID card when entering the parking garage and visitors will be required to provide the first and last name of the Veteran inpatient they are visiting.

Inpatients

Parking is not permitted for inpatients in the garage at the Baltimore VA Medical Center. If an emergency situation requires temporary parking, space will be provided pending arrangements for removal of

the car.