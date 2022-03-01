Driving Directions & Parking
There is free parking available for outpatients and visitors of Veteran inpatients in the parking garage at the Baltimore VA Medical Center, which is located off of Fayette Street.
Driving Directions
Take Interstate I-95 toward Baltimore. Take the exit for 395 to downtown Baltimore. Proceed on 395 and take the exit for Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, staying in the right lane. At the fourth traffic light, turn right onto Baltimore Street. Take Baltimore Street to the second traffic light and turn left onto Paca Street. Take Paca Street to the first traffic light and turn left onto Fayette Street. Take Fayette Street through the first traffic light and the entrance to the medical center’s parking garage is a block down on the left
past the intersection with Greene Street.
Take I-83 south toward Baltimore. Prior to reaching the Inner Harbor, turn right onto Fayette Street. Take Fayette Street across town toward the campus of the University of Maryland at Baltimore and the University of Maryland Medical Center. After crossing the intersection with Greene Street, the entrance to the medical center’s parking garage is a block down on the left off of Fayette Street.
Take I-70 east toward Baltimore. Merge onto I-695 south via Exit 91A toward I-95 south/Glen Burnie. Take I-695 south to Exit 15A for US-40 east toward Baltimore. Take US-40 to Baltimore City and turn right on North Greene Street/MD-295 south. Take North Greene Street four blocks and turn right onto Fayette Street. The entrance to the medical center’s parking garage is a block down on the left off of Fayette Street.
Take Route 50 West toward Annapolis/Baltimore. After crossing the Bay Bridge, take the exit for I-97 North. Continue on 1-97 North for approximately 18 miles and merge onto I-695 West (Baltimore Beltway) toward Baltimore/Towson. Continue on I-695 West for approximately six miles and merge onto I-95 North toward Baltimore. Take the exit for 395 to downtown Baltimore. Proceed on 395 and take the exit for Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, staying in the right lane. At the fourth traffic light, turn right onto Baltimore Street. Take Baltimore Street to the second traffic light and turn left onto Paca Street. Take Paca Street to the first traffic light and turn left onto Fayette Street. Take Fayette Street through the first traffic light and the entrance to the medical center’s parking garage is a block down on the left past the intersection with Greene Street.
Parking
Outpatients & Visitors
There is free parking available for outpatients and visitors of Veteran inpatients in the parking garage at the Baltimore VA Medical Center, which is located off of Fayette Street. Additionally, free valet parking is available for all outpatients and visitors and is accessible from the 1st level of the parking garage. Outpatients will be required to show their VA photo ID card when entering the parking garage and visitors will be required to provide the first and last name of the Veteran inpatient they are visiting.
Inpatients
Parking is not permitted for inpatients in the garage at the Baltimore VA Medical Center. If an emergency situation requires temporary parking, space will be provided pending arrangements for removal of
the car.