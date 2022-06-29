DIRECTIONS TO METRO WEST PARKING GARAGE
610 W. Saratoga Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201
From I-95
- From interstate I-95, take the exit for 395 to (downtown Baltimore) and exit onto Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
- At the eighth traffic light, turn right onto W. Mulberry Street.
- At the first traffic light, turn right onto N. Greene Street.
- At the next traffic light, turn right onto W. Saratoga Street and the entrance to the Metro West garage is a block down on the right.
From Points Northwest of Baltimore Using I-83
- Take I-83 south toward Baltimore.
- Prior to reaching the Inner Harbor, turn right onto Fayette Street.
- Take Fayette Street across town. After crossing the intersection with Greene Street by the entrance of the Baltimore VA Medical Center, continue on Fayette Street and turn right at the third traffic light onto Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
- At the third traffic light, turn right onto W. Mulberry Street.
- At the first traffic light, turn right onto N. Greene Street.
- At the next traffic light, turn right onto W. Saratoga Street and the entrance to the Metro West garage is a block down on the right.
From Points West of Baltimore Using I-70
- Take I-70 east toward Baltimore.
- Merge onto I-695 south via Exit 91A toward I-95 south/Glen Burnie.
- Take I-695 south to Exit 15A for US-40 east toward Baltimore.
- Take US-40 to Baltimore City and turn right on N. Greene Street.
- At the first light, turn right onto W. Saratoga Street. The entrance to the Metro West parking garage is a block down on the right.
From Points South of Baltimore using Baltimore Washington Parkway (295)
- Take the Baltimore Washington Parkway (295) north toward Baltimore, which becomes Russell Street just prior to reaching Baltimore City.
- After passing Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Russell Street will become N. Paca Street.
- Follow N. Paca Street to W. Saratoga Street and turn left.
- After Crossing the intersection with N Greene Street, the entrance to the Metro West garage is a block down on the right.