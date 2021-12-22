Loch Raven VA Medical Center (Additional Information)
Here at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center and throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, we are committed to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to Veterans.
There is an ATM available on the first floor of the Community Living Center near the door to the back patio area.
The All Faiths Chapel, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is located on the second floor of the Community Living Center off the hallway leading to the Rehabilitation Wing.
Veterans can apply for VA health care by visiting www.va.gov and clicking on “Apply now for VA health care.” For information about VA health care eligibility or how to enroll for assistance with the application process, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
There are vending machines available 24 hours a day, seven days a week that are located in the hallway leading from the Community Living Center to the Rehabilitation Wing on both the first and second floors of the facility.
There is a volunteer run coffee station located in the waiting area of the Outpatient Clinic that serves free coffee and tea to Veteran patients and their family members. The coffee station is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Free WiFi Internet access is available in the following locations throughout the Loch Raven VA Medical Center:
- All Inpatient Units & Rooms
- All Inpatient Dining Rooms
- Canteen Retail Store & Deli
- Outpatient Clinic Waiting Area
After going into “WiFi Settings” on your personal smartphone or laptop computer, select “Patient Internet Loch Raven.” Next, open an Internet page, read the VA disclaimer, and click “Continue to Internet” to get started.