Loch Raven VA Medical Center (Additional Information)

Free WiFi Internet access is available in the following locations throughout the Loch Raven VA Medical Center:

All Inpatient Units & Rooms

All Inpatient Dining Rooms

Canteen Retail Store & Deli

Outpatient Clinic Waiting Area

After going into “WiFi Settings” on your personal smartphone or laptop computer, select “Patient Internet Loch Raven.” Next, open an Internet page, read the VA disclaimer, and click “Continue to Internet” to get started.