Driving Directions
Please obey the posted traffic signs and speed limits when driving throughout the Loch Raven campus.
Take I-695 (the Baltimore Beltway) towards Towson. Take the exit for Loch Raven Boulevard (MD-542) heading South off of I-695.
Continue on Loch Raven Boulevard for five miles, and the entrance to the parking area for the Community Living Center & Rehabilitation Wing (Building 1) at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center is on the right past the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Argonne Drive.
The entrance to the parking area for the Outpatient Clinic (Building 5) is the next right off of Loch Raven Boulevard just prior to the intersection with The Alameda.
Take Charles Street through Baltimore City to 33rd Street. Turn right onto 33rd Street and continue to Loch Raven Boulevard. Turn left onto Loch Raven Boulevard and continue through the intersection with The Alameda.
Shortly after passing through the intersection with The Alameda, the entrance to the parking area for the Community Living Center and Rehabilitation Wing (Building 1) at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center is on the left off of Loch Raven Boulevard.
For the Outpatient Clinic (Building 5), turn left onto The Alameda off Loch Raven Boulevard and the entrance to the parking area is a block down on the right.