Mental Health Clinical Center Psychology Training Program

The VA Maryland Health Care System (VAMHCS) is committed to implementing and maintaining a comprehensive Psychology Training Program that will ensure high quality training of psychological services based in the scientist-practitioner model.

The Psychology Training Program models and instills strong ethical, professional practice, and scholarly values. An emphasis is placed on ensuring that training for psychological services adheres to the policies and procedures outlined by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Academic Affairs (OAA), VAMHCS, American Psychological Association (APA), and the Association of Post-Doctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC).

The current APA accreditation status is specified below for each program, as applicable.

Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002-4242



APAACCRED@APA.ORG

American Psychological Association Commission on Accreditation (website)

*Please note, psychology training positions within the VAMHCS are limited to trainees who are enrolled in or have completed APA-accredited, CPA-accredited, or PCSAS-accredited doctoral level graduate programs in psychology.

Training Verification

Please allow 48 hours for responding to requests for training verification.

Contact:

Moira Dux, Ph.D.

VAMHCS Psychology Training Program Director

Phone: (office) and (mobile)

Email: moira.dux@va.gov



Jovan Bess, B.S.

VAMHCS Psychology Training Program Support Assistant

Email: Jovan.Bess@va.gov

Externship Program

Externship practicum opportunities are available to advanced doctoral students from American Psychological Association (APA)-, Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS)-, or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA)-accredited graduate training programs only. Extern positions are currently offered at multiple sites (Baltimore VA Medical Center, Baltimore VA Annex, Perry Point VA Medical Center, and various VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics). Please view the attached brochure for application procedures, externship faculty, and a complete listing of volunteer practicum opportunities offered for the current academic year.

Application due date: Monday, February 2rd, 2026

Contact:

Jennifer M. Lorenzo, Ph.D.

Coordinator, Psychology Externship Program

Phone:

Email: Jennifer.Lorenzo2@va.gov

Moira Dux, Ph.D.

Psychology Training Program Director



Moira.Dux@va.gov

Jovan Bess, B.S.

Psychology Program Support Specialist



Jovan.Bess@va.gov