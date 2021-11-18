Mental Health Clinical Center Psychology Training Program

Internship Program

The VA Maryland Health Care System/University of Maryland School of Medicine Psychology Internship Consortium is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2023.

The VAMHCS/UM SOM Psychology Internship Consortium adheres to the scientist-practitioner approach to training. The Consortium applies this model by grounding the content and process of training in research, with the purpose of developing well-rounded and competent psychologists. As one of the few internship training programs recognized by the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science (APCS), the Consortium is particularly interested in applicants from graduate programs that place an equally strong emphasis on scientific study and broad clinical training. For the scientist component, it is expected that applicants have a combination of peer-reviewed publications and professional presentations that clearly demonstrate their skills as a psychological scientist. For the practitioner component, it is expected that applicants have solid foundational training and skills across a broad range of clinical populations, evidence-based practices, and in a wide range of objective psychological assessments. Each of these requisite skills must be clearly addressed in the application and in letters of recommendation.



To round out existing scientific and clinical skills, extensive efforts are made to tailor the internship training experience to each individual intern's needs and allow a reasonable amount of focused specialization in each intern’s area of emphasis. Graduates of our program may pursue careers in research or clinical service, but in either case, their training will have prepared them to make a meaningful contribution to the effective care of patients.

For more detailed program information and eligibility requirements, please review the Consortium Brochure attached.