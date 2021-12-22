Perry Point VA Medical Center (Additional Information)
Here at the Perry Point VA Medical Center and throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, we are committed to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to Veterans.
There is an ATM across from the Barber Shop in Building 17H that is available 24 hours a day.
The Canteen Retail Store, Food Court and Barber Shop are located in Building 17H and are open the followings days and times, but may be subject to change:
|Retail Store
|Monday – Friday
|7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Retail Store
|Retail Store (Weekend Hours)
|Monday – Friday
|Saturday
|7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Retail Store
|Food Court
|Monday – Friday
|Monday – Friday
|7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Retail Store
|Barber Shop
|Monday – Friday
|Hours vary
|7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Call: 410-642-2441, ext. 25698
The All Faiths Chapel is located in Building 314 and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Religious services are conducted in the All Faiths Chapel on a daily basis. For a schedule of religious services or for more information about Chaplain Service, please call 410-605-7070.
Veterans can apply for VA health care by visiting the Admissions Office, which is located in the lobby of Building 361. The Admissions Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information about VA health care eligibility or how to enroll for VA health care, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
There is a volunteer run coffee stand located on the ground floor of Building 361 by the Outpatient Clinic waiting area that serves free coffee and tea to Veteran patients and their family members. Quivey’s Coffee and Vending is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Free WiFi Internet access is available in the following locations throughout the Perry Point VA Medical Center:
- Building 1H, Domiciliary Care Unit
- Building 14H, Community Living Center Units
- Building 15H, 1st & 2nd Floors
- Building 17H, Canteen Cafeteria
- Building 19H, 1st Floor, Hospice Unit
- Building 23H, 1st Floor, Patient Waiting Area
- Building 23H, 2nd Floor, 23A Community Living Center Unit
- Building 23H, 3rd Floor, 23B Community Living Center Unit
- Building 82H, 1st Floor, Homeless Veterans Program
- Building 361H, 1st Floor, Outpatient Clinic Waiting Areas
- Building 364H, 1st Floor, Dining Room