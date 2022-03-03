Driving Directions
Please obey the posted traffic signs and speed limits when driving throughout the Perry Point campus.
- Take I-95 to exit 93 for Route 222 east toward Perryville.
- At the end of the ramp, turn left onto Route 222 and proceed for about two miles to the end of the road.
- Turn left onto Broad Street.
- Continue for half a mile and turn right onto Ikea Way.
- In a quarter mile, turn right onto Marion Tapp Parkway.
- Follow the road until you come to the gated entrance of the medical center.
- Take Route 50 west toward Baltimore.
- Turn right onto MD-213 and continue for approximately four miles.
- Merge onto US-301 north toward Wilmington, Delaware, and continue for approximately 23 miles.
- Turn left onto MD-313 north and continue for approximately 2.5 miles through the Town of Galena.
- After passing through Galena, MD- 313 will change to MD-213.
- Continue on MD-213 for approximately 20 miles and turn left onto US-40 west.
- Continue on US-40 for approximately 13 miles and turn left onto Coudon Boulevard.
- Continue for nearly a mile and turn left onto Ikea Way.
- In a quarter mile, turn right onto Marion Tapp Parkway.
- Follow the road until you come to the gated entrance of the medical center.