Please obey the posted traffic signs and speed limits when driving throughout the Perry Point campus.

  • Take I-95 to exit 93 for Route 222 east toward Perryville.
  • At the end of the ramp, turn left onto Route 222 and proceed for about two miles to the end of the road.
  • Turn left onto Broad Street.
  • Continue for half a mile and turn right onto Ikea Way.
  • In a quarter mile, turn right onto Marion Tapp Parkway.
  • Follow the road until you come to the gated entrance of the medical center. 
  • Take Route 50 west toward Baltimore.
  • Turn right onto MD-213 and continue for approximately four miles.
  • Merge onto US-301 north toward Wilmington, Delaware, and continue for approximately 23 miles.
  • Turn left onto MD-313 north and continue for approximately 2.5 miles through the Town of Galena.
  • After passing through Galena, MD- 313 will change to MD-213.
  • Continue on MD-213 for approximately 20 miles and turn left onto US-40 west.
  • Continue on US-40 for approximately 13 miles and turn left onto Coudon Boulevard.
  • Continue for nearly a mile and turn left onto Ikea Way.
  • In a quarter mile, turn right onto Marion Tapp Parkway.
  • Follow the road until you come to the gated entrance of the medical center.  
Driving Directions Print Version (PDF)

