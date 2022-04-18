Perry Point Veterans Museum at the Grist Mill

Perry Point VA Medical Center

410-642-2411 Ext. 26071

About the Museum and the Historic Perry Point Peninsula

The museum is dedicated to the rich history of the Perry Point peninsula. Once used as the hunting grounds by the Susquehannock Indians, it later served as a large estate for early settlers in the area. During the Civil War, it was occupied by the Union Government as a training station for cavalry mules. Due to its strategic location, Perry Point was purchased by the U.S. Government in 1918 and leased to the Atlas Powder Company to produce ammonium nitrate during World War I. Following the war, Perry Point began a long history of serving the health care needs of U.S. military Veterans.

Each floor of the museum covers a specific period of time:

Basement: Perry Point – The Early Years – 1600’s to 1800’s

First Floor: The Atlas Powder Company at Perry Point – 1918

Second Floor: Health Care for Veterans at Perry Point – 1919 to Present

Whether you are a history buff, a U.S. military enthusiast, a fan of old grist mills, or a teacher seeking an educational experience for your students, we invite you to step inside the historic Grist Mill and take a step back in time.

While you are in the area, we suggest you also consider visiting the historic Rodgers Tavern Museum and Perryville Railway Museum, which are both located just outside the gate of the Perry Point VA Medical Center on Broad Street in the Town of Perryville.

Visiting the Museum

Visitors will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the museum.

The museum is open seasonally, from March to November. It closes for the winter, from December to February.

Hours of Operation

Thursday

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

1st and 3rd Saturday of each month

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Since the museum is staffed by community volunteers, we encourage you to confirm the hours of operation before scheduling your visit by calling 410-642-2411, ext. 26071.

The museum will be closed on all national holidays.

School and Group Tours

Private tours are available for school classes and community groups. To schedule a group tour, call 410-642-2411, ext. 26071, or send an e-mail to: perrypointveteransmuseum@va.gov.

Group tours include the following:

14-minute video presentation about the history of the Perry Point Peninsula

Guided tour of the three floors of the Grist Mill, with each floor covering a different period of history of the Perry Point Peninsula:

Admission Fee

Admission to the museum is free.

Directions

Take I-95 to exit 93 for Route 222 east toward Perryville. At the end of the ramp, turn left onto Route 222 and proceed for about two miles to the end of the road and turn left onto Broad Street. Continue for half a mile and turn right onto Ikea Way. In a quarter mile, turn right onto Marion Tapp Parkway. Follow the road until you come to the gated entrance of the medical center. After passing the medical center’s entrance gate, continue onto 5th Street. After a quarter mile the road splits and you will bear left to continue on 5th Street to Avenue D. Turn left onto Avenue D, then turn right onto 6th Street. Follow Sixth Street to the end and turn left onto Avenue A. The museum will be on your right shortly after turning onto Avenue A.

Please obey the posted traffic signs and speed limits throughout the Perry Point campus.

For directions and a map of the Perry Point VA Medical Center

Parking

There is a small parking area located past the museum on the left on Avenue A, and a handicap accessible parking space is located directly across from the museum.

Please observe the “no parking” signs around the museum.

Handicap Accessibility

The museum is handicap accessible, with a wheelchair ramp at the entrance to the museum and an elevator to all three floors located inside the Grist Mill.

Volunteer Opportunities

The museum is staffed by trained and dedicated community volunteers. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the museum or throughout the Perry Point VA Medical Center, call Voluntary Service at 410-642-1038.

Resources About the History of the Perry Point Peninsula

