Recovery Center
The Recovery Center is an outpatient group based therapy program in Whole Health and Recovery Oriented Care, We offer a variety of different groups with the emphasis on the following principles: respect, hope, Veteran-driven, holistic, and accessibility.
Our programming runs from Monday to Friday, 9:00 - 4:30. Groups are offered virtually as well as in-person at the Perry Point VA Medical center. Our program is unique in that we offer drop in groups, which means that you attend the groups that work with your schedule and do not need to worry about calling to cancel or getting no-showed. Please refer to our current group descriptions, below, for a detailed explanation of what groups we have to offer.
If you are interested in joining the Recovery Center, please request a referral from your provider or call the Recovery Center at
ANGER MANAGEMENT
The purpose of this group is to develop and utilize effective coping strategies for anger. Specifically, group member’s work on learning to manage anger effectively, stop violence or the threat of violence, develop self-control over thoughts and actions, and receive support from others. All veterans are welcome to participate, although we do encourage an eight-session commitment in order to achieve maximum benefit.
Supporting Material (provided at no additional cost to veteran):
"Anger Management for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Clients: Participant Workbook" published by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Substance Abuse Treatment.
BRAIN BOOSTERS
Brain Boosters is a six-session cognitive rehabilitation group that would meet once per week via VVC. Group members will be provided a workbook and worksheets that address the following:
1. Education regarding the major factors such as sleep and stress that impact cognition, including attention, memory and executive functioning (i.e., problem-solving, multi-tasking and task completion);
2. Resources for coping with these factors; and
3. Strategies that have been shown to improve cognitive and daily functioning.
During the course, participants will be encouraged to identify ways in which these strategies can be personalized to optimize their unique cognitive functioning challenges.
BREATHING, STRETCHING AND RELAXATION “BSR”
This goal of these sessions is to pause and practice being fully present in the moment connecting our mind and body through therapeutic deep breathing exercises, gentle stretching and practicing relaxation techniques.
CALM GROUP
This is an eight week group that will begin on March 29, 2024. CALM open group is a one hour mindfulness based intervention based on the CALM protocol of mindfulness designed specifically for veterans. This group is a combination of direct mindfulness practice, basic education about mindfulness and processing of the mindfulness experience. It is a time-limited protocol expected to last about 12 weeks.
COPING WITH DIFFICULT EMOTIONS (DBT Skills Group)
This is an eight session group, the next cycle of the group will start in February 2024. The purpose of this group is to teach you how to deal with overwhelming emotions without losing control or acting destructively. This group focuses on 4 major skill areas to help you manage negative emotions: 1- Mindfulness will help you to more fully experience the present moment in a non-judgmental way; 2- Distress tolerance will help you cope better with painful experiences to soften the blow; 3-Emotion Regulation will help you to recognize your feelings without becoming overwhelmed by them; 4-Interpersonal Effectiveness will help give you tools to negotiate solutions to problems with others. Any Veteran who would like to learn how to cope more effectively with negative emotions and approach interpersonal challenges in a healthier way are welcome to attend.
COPING WITH MEDICAL ISSUES
This is an psychotherapy group for individuals with chronic medical issues. The focus of this ongoing group is to learn to live a high-quality life, despite having medical issues, through support from peers. Although less structured than other groups, topics (based on patient interest/need) are prepared each week to support existing coping strategies. The topics range from recent medical news, health related topics, and many topics on coping with medical illness. (e.g., sleep hygiene, meditation, healthy eating, memory strategies, etc.)
DEPRESSION
The purpose of this 8-session group is to teach and promote use of behavioral and cognitive strategies for improving mood. Any veteran who is currently experiencing symptoms of depression or who has experienced them in the past is welcome and encouraged to participate in this group.
ENDING SELF STIGMA
This 8 session group will focus on stigma and stereotypes related to mental health. Group members will discuss the impacts that stigma can have on other people and the perception they may have about mental illness and people who have a mental health diagnosis. Participants will talk about internalized stigma which can lead to feelings of embarrassment and shame. The group will learn how to reduce internalized stigma with combined interventions of cognitive behavioral strategies and empowerment principles. Participants will receive a workbook of material to refer to throughout the group.
EVERYDAY MINDFULNESS
Mindfulness is the practice of paying attention, on purpose, to the present moment, without judgment. This group will explore an array of mindfulness practices utilizing different anchors of attention (breath, body, sounds), as well as loving-kindness meditations. Mindfulness teaches us how to pause, notice and choose, which in turn helps us move towards our values, or what’s most important to each of us. Benefits include: stress reduction, decreased depression, increased emotion regulation, improved memory, and strengthening of interpersonal relationships.
FAMILY AND RELATIONSHIPS
This is an educational group for Veterans, their family members, and other significant people in their lives who would like to learn more about mental health issues and how that has impacted their relationships. Topics to be covered include stigma, symptoms of mental illness, consumer and family rights, recovery and the family, communication, community resources, and more. Veterans are encouraged to bring a supportive family member to the group, but Veterans are also welcome to attend on their own. Please note that this is not a psychotherapy group, and individual family relationships will not be the focus.
GRIEF AND BEREAVEMENT
The purpose of the grief group is to allow participants who have experienced the death of a loved one the opportunity to work on grief issues they find difficult to cope with. Many people find it extremely useful to process the difficult feelings of grief in a group setting. Often family members and friends also find it difficult to speak about the deceased loved one, and thus meeting with other bereaved individuals who are coping with similar life circumstances helps to reduce isolation and increase hopefulness. The key elements of the grief process that veterans will be given help with include:
- Coping with the reality of the loss
- Managing the feelings and reactions of grief
- Rebuilding social networks and relearning roles
- Creating meaning in a changing world
Above all, the group will strive to help each participant feel understood and supported in the uniqueness of his or her situation and create an atmosphere which leads to growth and healing.
GUITAR CLUB
This group supports the use of learning and playing guitar as both a preventative and wellness-based treatment intervention. The group will provide guitar resources to support independent learning and playing with Veteran peer guidance and support. No previous music experience required. Music Therapist will be available to offer support as needed. Pre- and post-group check-in/out will be utilized each session, and Veterans will have the opportunity to sign out instruments/equipment to facilitate independent rehearsal outside of club time. Materials may be signed out for up to 4 weeks at a time as available, to ensure resources remain available for new club members. After 12 weeks Veterans are expected to acquire their own instrument. The group will focus on developing leisure/recreation interests, coping skills, social interactions, stress reduction, improving mood and improving overall health and wellbeing to support and enhance ongoing recovery.
THE HEALTH SHOP
The Health Shop group is a hands-on, learning experience in the management of medication, diabetes, high blood pressure, overall physical wellness and navigating the health care system.
ILLNESS MANAGEMENT AND RECOVERY
The purpose of this group is to help veterans to become informed consumers with regard to symptoms and diagnoses of mental health problems such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The focus will be on relevant recovery strategies to manage these disorders. Veterans will learn about their diagnosis and develop personalized self-management strategies for their relevant mental health issues.
INTRO TO ACT (ACCEPTANCE AND COMMITMENT THERAPY) GROUP
Psychological suffering is part of the human experience. We may experience uncomfortable or unpleasant thoughts, emotions, memories, urges, or sensations. For those unwanted experiences that we cannot change, it may be helpful to learn how to use skills such as mindfulness and acceptance so we can continue to move forward in a value-based direction. Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) is a psychological intervention aimed at increasing psychological flexibility using mindfulness, cognitive defusion, acceptance, self-as-context, values, and committed action. The goal of this group is to provide a brief overview of ACT. This is a 4-session group that begins anew during the first week of every month. All interested Veterans in the Recovery Center are welcome to participate in this group. Group members are encouraged to participate by sharing their personal experiences, asking questions, and engaging in brief practice exercises between sessions.
LIVING WELL WITH CHRONIC PAIN
The purpose of this group is to develop and utilize effective behavioral and cognitive coping strategies for chronic physical pain in a supportive atmosphere. The group follows a biopsychosocial approach to chronic pain management. Each week, group members will learn a new relaxation technique, such as diaphragmatic breathing, imagery, progressive muscle relaxation, and learn behavioral and cognitive strategies to more effectively manage pain. Participation is voluntary, and all veterans are welcome.
LIVING YOUR BEST LIFE (ALONGSIDE CHRONIC PAIN)
This 60-minute group is aimed at helping you let go of struggling with chronic pain so that you have time and energy to live a more meaningful life. Using an Acceptance and Commitment Therapy model, we will cover topics such as values, mindfulness, and willingness to explore the helpful and unhelpful experiences related to chronic pain. Group members are encouraged to attend group as regularly as possible in order to maximize the benefit they receive from treatment.
RELATING WITH OTHERS
This group offers attendees a space to speak with other group members about all types of “relationships” in their lives. Group discussion may include comments, questions, concerns, or ideas about one’s relationships. The idea of “relationships” can be considered broadly to include many types of relationships—including those with a partner, an employer, a provider, a roommate, and family member, etc. The group is an open discussion format where the topic for each week is based on what attendees bring to the group or discuss during an initial check-in at the beginning of the group. Group members can expect to receive support and feedback from fellow group members. Facilitators may offer reflections and highlight themes from the overall discussion.
SLEEP 101 (Sleep Education Group)
This is a 50 minute psychoeducation group with the purpose of educating interested Veterans on the various aspects of sleep and how it can become disrupted. Topics include education about sleep stages, effect of substances on sleep, circadian rhythms, relaxation methods typically used to aid sleep, sleep changes across the lifetime, effects of poor sleep on mental health, and other related topics. This group is not a substitute for an evidenced-based treatment for insomnia for individuals who are experiencing clinically significant insomnia symptoms.
THE SOUND OF RELAXATION (Music Therapy)
Veterans will participate in a variety of experiences designed to promote relaxation and alleviate pain, anxiety, and stress in daily life. Relaxation, Guided Imagery and Mindfulness techniques will be introduced and practiced each week and the veterans will be encouraged to implement these skills into their daily routine and/or when they are in a time of need. Resources may be provided to help facilitate transfer of concepts to independent relaxation practice. A unique component of this group is the utilization of live as well as recorded music in the experience. The music therapist is able to observe and support the veterans musically in the moment as they breath and relax. Adaptations are available for those who may have had difficulty with relaxation experiences previously. The group does incorporate a brief check-in and check-out each session to help identify changes in mood and stress.
STRESS MANAGEMENT
We all have stress, sometimes to the point of being overwhelmed. In this group yo u will learn what stress is all about, and ways of managing your life stress. You will learn a variety of stress management techniques, including relaxation skills, learning to think differently about stressful situations, assertiveness training, problem solving, social support, spirituality, time management, organizational skills and more.
TAI CHI
Focused on teaching tai chi principles and practices of fundamental movement patterns, breath awareness, and body scan. Will promote increased concentration, mindfulness, better postural alignment, breath awareness , relaxation, and increased strength and endurance.
THERAPEUTIC TUNES AND TALK
This group provides a space for Veterans to share meaningful songs with peers and facilitate therapeutic discussion of relevant topics each week, supported by a board-certified music therapist. Group may incorporate Veteran-driven themes (ex. songs about hope, support, family, growth, etc.) or be more freestyle in song selection per group's preference and needs each session. General group aims are to increase sense of connection and decrease isolation, allow opportunities for healthy self-expression, and facilitate empowerment of Veterans to address therapeutic topics relevant to their experience through a non-threatening approach. Secondary goals are to practice acceptance of differences and learn coping strategies to manage responses to peer songs that may be triggering.
WELLNESS RECOVERY ACTION PLANNING (WRAP)
The goal of WRAP group is to teach Veterans recovery and self-management skills and strategies so that they may achieve greater wellness and stability in their lives and decrease the incidence of serious mental health challenges. Issues of stigma, trauma, hope, wellness, personal responsibility, and empowerment are addressed. All Veterans are welcome.
WHOLE HEALTH
Whole Health group coaching is a eight week program designed to give the veteran a chance to reflect on what really matters most to them and what they want their health for. During this course, participants may use the PHI workbook and the circle of health model to focus on an area of their life they want to enhance, as well as develop a plan for carrying out the goals and actions. The group provides support for veterans as they work toward attaining their goals.
WOMEN VETERANS SPIRITUALITY GROUP
This group will allow you to share with other female Veterans and focus on spiritual characters. The group is designed to help female Veterans deepen their spirituality so that they can manage life stressors in a healthy way. It also provides an opportunity for Female Veterans to develop a support network on campus.
YOGA
The class includes time for centering, breathing, yoga poses, a restorative (restful) pose and meditation. This class is presented in a way to help lower anxiety, improve anger management skills, increase self-calming abilities, help participants recognize and safely release emotions without judgment and to bring themselves back to the present by reconnecting the mind to the body. As with any type of wellness class, the more frequent the attendance the better you will feel.
Notes: Participants will be asked to sign a waiver before beginning the class.
Contact Us
Recovery Center