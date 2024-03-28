Our programming runs from Monday to Friday, 9:00 - 4:30. Groups are offered virtually as well as in-person at the Perry Point VA Medical center. Our program is unique in that we offer drop in groups, which means that you attend the groups that work with your schedule and do not need to worry about calling to cancel or getting no-showed. Please refer to our current group descriptions, below, for a detailed explanation of what groups we have to offer.

If you are interested in joining the Recovery Center, please request a referral from your provider or call the Recovery Center at ext. 25678