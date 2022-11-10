Videos and Public Service Announcements

Veterans Health Watch Show #155

This edition of Veterans Health Watch, produced by the VA Maryland Health Care System features a Veteran who has used Intimate Partner Violence and how programs have helped him, plus a new LGBTQ+ coordinator describes her expanding role.

Veterans Health Watch Caregiver Support and Women's Health

This episode of Veterans' Health Watch features a Veteran's daughter who has become his caregiver and how the VA Maryland Health Care System's Caregiver Support Program is a resource for her in this new role. Also, women Veterans are featured in a campaign called "I Am Not Invisible."

I'm a Veteran, and I Choose VA: Richard

Hear from Richard, a Veteran who turned to the VA Maryland Health Care System in a time of need, as he explains his story and why he Chooses VA!

I'm a Veteran, and I Choose VA: Georgetta and Cristian

Hear from Georgetta and Cristian, women Veterans who receive care at the VA Maryland Health Care System, why they Choose VA!

2022 Veterans Day Salute from the VA Maryland Health Care System

Veteran patients receiving care from the VA Maryland Health Care System answer the question, what does Veterans Day mean to you?