If you need additional information about the VA Maryland Health Care System or have a question about our facilities, programs and services, send an email to virtualhelpdesk@va.gov .

Please do not include personal health information or personally identifiable information when sending an email to the Virtual Help Desk.

If you have a life-threatening emergency, please call 911. To contact the Veterans Crisis Line 24-hours a day, seven days a week, please call 800-273-8255 and press 1.