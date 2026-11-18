As the Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Chief Nurse Executive, Ms. Choi leads the day-to-day operations of Nursing, Social Work, and Sterile Processing Services for the health care system. Her principal areas of responsibility include planning, coordinating, and evaluating the operations of these services.

Ms. Choi has over 10 years of experience in health care operations and administration, with the most recent role as the Chief of Clinics for the Department of Health & Human Services. Prior to her federal service, she served as the Executive Director for LHC Group Inc., a publicly traded, national post-acute care provider. Ms. Choi also held positions of increasing responsibility as a patient care technician, critical care nurse, and preceptor through the Johns Hopkins Hospital System. She has served as a Senior Adjunct Professor in Nursing at Howard Community College since August 2015, where she was named Faculty Member of the Year in 2019.

Ms. Choi received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Frostburg State University and a Master of Science in Nurse Education from Stevenson University. She is also the recipient of numerous awards and has amassed an array of professional development achievements throughout her career.