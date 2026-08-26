Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., was appointed as the Director of the VA Maryland Health Care System on December 20, 2020, and is responsible for the management and oversite of three medical centers and five community-based outpatient clinics located throughout the state. As the Director, Mr. Eckman oversees the delivery of health care services to more than 57,800 Veterans and is responsible for over $1 billion in total obligations annually.

Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Eckman served as an Associate Director for the health care system from October 2017 to December 2020. Before his leadership roles at the VA Maryland Health Care System, Mr. Eckman served as the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Network Director for the VA Capitol Health Care Network (VISN 5), as well as the Acting Deputy Network Director for VISN 5 from 2016-2017. He also served as the Associate Medical Center Director at the Coatesville VA Medical Center in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, from 2012-2016. From November 2013 through June 2014, he served as the Acting Medical Center Director at the Coatesville VA Medical Center.

Mr. Eckman began his VA career in 2008 as a Project Engineer at the Perry Point VA Medical Center. In 2010, he was promoted to the Project Section Supervisor, followed by the appointment as the Executive Assistant to the Associate Director for Finance for the VA Maryland Health Care System.

A United States Army Veteran who served from 2000 to 2004, Mr. Eckman earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Drexel University and a Master of Engineering in Project Management from the University of Maryland. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Maryland.