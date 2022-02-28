Women Veterans Virtual Public Forum
The VA Maryland Health Care System invites women who served in the military to participate virtually in a public forum designed to continually improve the care we provide to women Veterans.
During the forum, participants will have the opportunity to:
- Meet our new Women Veterans Program Manager, Siobhan Kirksey;
- Discover what VA offers women Veterans;
- Help us better understand their health care needs;
- Share their feedback to ensure we are providing our women Veterans with safe, quality and compassionate care in a welcoming and sensitive environment.
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Registration for this event is not required. To participate, click on this link at the start of the event to join from a computer or mobile device: Virtual Woman's Conference - March 9 (bcvp0rtal.com).
Any questions about this event can be emailed to VAMHCSPublicRelations@va.gov.