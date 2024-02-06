Nurse Technician Programs

Graduate Nurse Technician

Graduate Nurse Technician (GNT) is defined as graduate nurses who have successfully completed all recommended requirements and full course of nursing in a state-approved nursing school and are pending licensure as a Registered nurse.

ELIGIBILITY

Must be a United States Citizen

Must provide a letter from school stating all requirements for graduation have been met or an official transcript

Must provide an American Heart Association Basic Life Support Provider Card

RESPONSIBILITIES

Delivers fundamental knowledge-based care to the assigned patient(s) while developing technical competencies.

Will be assigned the same duties and responsibilities as defined in the staff nurse functional statement.

Remains under RN supervision, until such time that he/she becomes a RN.

Will not perform initial admission patient assessment or the first patient assessment of the shift, develop patient plans of care, evaluate, or document patient discharge, or independently administer medications or intravenous therapy.

May not administer experimental drugs, administer, or verify blood or blood products, receive delivery of controlled substances, or count controlled substances.

Must take the NCLEX within three (3) months after graduation or they will be terminated from employment.

GNT who passes the examination must present licensure information to the Nurse Manager and the Nurse Recruiter as soon as possible after notification to permit conversion from GNT to RN.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Rose L. Brown, MHA, BSN, RN, CHCR, Nurse Recruiter

10 North Greene street/Annex Room 708

Baltimore, Maryland 21201-1524

Email: rose.brown3@va.gov

Office: 410-637-1825/Cell: 443-301-8694

Student Nurse Technician

Student Nurse Technician (SNT) is currently enrolled in an accredited School of Nursing, recognized by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Completes assigned duties and responsibilities, which involve performing standard and specialized practical nursing activities and which require broad work experience. Level of practice will be dependent upon clinical skills verified by the School of Nursing.

ELIGIBILITY

Must be a United States Citizen

Has successfully completed two (2) clinical semesters in an Associate Degree, Diploma, or Baccalaureate program

Must provide an American Heart Association Basic Life Support Provider Card

RESPONSIBILITIES

Provides direct nursing care to patients/residents in a variety of health care settings.

Functions under the direct supervision of the Registered Nurse (RN) who is responsible for the coordination of patient care.

Monitors patients/residents according to levels of observation, acuity, and assignment.

Recurring duties are carried out independently.

Recognizes and appropriately responds to patients/residents requiring nursing care and seeks RN guidance when necessary to ensure safe, quality patient care.

Assists health care providers with patient care procedures.

Uses observation skills for data collection, reporting, and recording.

Documents observations, treatments, procedures, and conditions in the computerized patient record and reports them verbally to the appropriate person.

Maintains confidentiality of written, electronic, and verbal patient/employee information.

Safeguards the patient’s/resident’s right to privacy.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Rose L. Brown, MHA, BSN, RN, CHCR, Nurse Recruiter

10 North Greene street/Annex Room 708

Baltimore, Maryland 21201-1524

Email: rose.brown3@va.gov

Office: 410-637-1825/Cell: 443-301-8694