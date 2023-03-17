Nursing Training Programs (VAMHCS)
Nursing training programs provide an opportunity for students and employees pursuing nursing to develop clinical competencies, understanding, and the confidence needed to care for our nations Veterans at the VA Maryland Health Care System.
Graduate Nurse Technician Program (GTN)
Acquisition of Graduate Nurse Technicians (GNT) who have successfully completed a full course of nursing in an approved nursing school and are pending licensure as a Registered Nurse. Open to graduates from Nursing Schools accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education (ACEN) in Nursing.
Eligibility Requirements:
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Be willing to undergo a background / suitability investigation
- Currently in Good Academic Standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification
- Complete the application process
BENEFITS:
- VA career opportunity
- Assigned preceptor providing exposure to healthcare environment
- Start immediately following graduation
- Receive a competitive salary
- Apply year round
If interested in applying to care for our Nation’s Heroes, while developing your competencies, please send your completed resume to:
Karen M. Hall, MBA/HCM, BSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Maryland Health Care System
Baltimore, Maryland, 21201
Cell 410-967-9670
Email Karen.Hall3@va.gov
Student Nurse Technician Program (SNT)
Acquisition of Student Nurse Technicians (SNT) who have successfully completed two (2) clinical semesters as a nursing student in an Associate Degree, Diploma, or Baccalaureate program. Open to SNTs from Nursing Schools accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education (ACEN) in Nursing. The SNTs level of practice will be dependent upon clinical skills certified by the School of Nursing. Provide the (SNT) with the opportunity to develop understanding, confidence, and competencies in the care of our nations Veterans with a qualified preceptor.
Eligibility Requirements:
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Be willing to undergo a background / suitability investigation
- Currently in Good Academic Standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification
- Complete the application process
BENEFITS:
- VA career opportunity
- Assigned to a unit and functions under direct supervision of a licensed Registered Nurse (RN)
- Paid clinical experience
- Apply year round
If interested in applying to care for our Nation’s Heroes while developing your competencies, please send your completed resume to:
Karen M. Hall, MBA/HCM, BSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Maryland Health Care System
Baltimore, Maryland, 21201
Cell 410-967-9670
Email Karen.Hall3@va.gov
VA-STEP: VAMHCS Student Trainee Experience Program
VA-STEP serves as a first step to gain employment with the VA after graduation and licensure. The student is employed as a trainee earning a salary while they learn to develop understanding, confidence, and competencies in the care of our nations Veterans at a local VA facility under the supervision of a mentor.
VA nurses ensure that Veterans receive the high-quality care they need and deserve.
As a VA nurse, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that our patients receive the best treatment possible, from the bedside to case management. The work is challenging, as Veterans often require complex care, providing nurses with a quality learning experience.
VA-STEP is a program for aspiring nurses seeking fulfilling careers improving the lives of those who've served our nation. But ultimately, you’ll feel the unmatched fulfillment that comes with improving the lives of people who’ve proudly served our nation.
Eligibility Requirements
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Current nursing students who have completed or are within one semester of completing the junior year of their bachelor's degree program from a nationally accredited school for Nursing Sciences with a CCNE or ACEN Accreditation.
- Be willing to undergo a background / suitability investigation
- Be willing to come work for the VA after graduation.
- Students will need to be available to work 400 hours prior to graduation from their education program.
- Minimum Cumulative GPA of 3.00 on 4.00 scale
- Not obligated to work somewhere outside the VA after graduation.
- Currently in Good Academic Standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification
VA STEP PROGRAM Application
Applicant Registration - VA AMS (intelliworxit.com)
Please use the link provided if you are interested in becoming a VA nurse and serving our Nation’s Heroes.
Application Deadline: March 31, 2023
Program Start Date: June 2023
Primary Point of Contact
Karen M. Hall, MBA/HCM, BSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Maryland Health Care System
Baltimore, Maryland, 21201
Cell 410-967-9670
Email Karen.Hall3@va.gov
Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program
The VA Maryland Healthcare System (VAMHCS) Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program is one of the VA Office of Academic Affiliations’ (OAA) federally funded program that provides new graduate nurses with the needed training time dedicated to enhancing clinical competencies, while also identifying their interests and defining their nursing career paths within the organization.