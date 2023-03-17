Nursing Training Programs (VAMHCS)

Acquisition of Graduate Nurse Technicians (GNT) who have successfully completed a full course of nursing in an approved nursing school and are pending licensure as a Registered Nurse. Open to graduates from Nursing Schools accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education (ACEN) in Nursing.

Eligibility Requirements:

U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).

Be willing to undergo a background / suitability investigation

Currently in Good Academic Standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification

Complete the application process

BENEFITS:

VA career opportunity

Assigned preceptor providing exposure to healthcare environment

Start immediately following graduation

Receive a competitive salary

Apply year round

If interested in applying to care for our Nation’s Heroes, while developing your competencies, please send your completed resume to:

Karen M. Hall, MBA/HCM, BSN, RN

Nurse Recruiter

VA Maryland Health Care System

Baltimore, Maryland, 21201

Cell 410-967-9670

Email Karen.Hall3@va.gov