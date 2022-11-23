Pharmacy Residency Programs

Program Description

The VAMHCS PGY1 program provides exceptional opportunity for Residents to progressively develop their clinical skills. This 12-month ASHP-accredited Program is designed to build on Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for PGY2 pharmacy residency training. Residents will focus on optimization of pharmacotherapy, perform medication reconciliation, and collaborate with interdisciplinary teams. This residency places emphasis on clinical and distributive pharmacy services, using a comprehensive, hands-on, clinically focused approach. Through flexibility and opportunity, this program fosters a unique residency experience, serving a challenging and rewarding Veteran population. Most residents completing this program have been employed as Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners (CPPs) in the Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

The PGY1 resident will work closely with CPPs with advanced scopes of practice in multiple direct patient care areas, including but not limited to Acute Care, Ambulatory Care, and Long-Term Care. The VAMHCS is a teaching facility associated with the University of Maryland Medical Center, School of Medicine and School of Pharmacy. PGY1 Pharmacy Residents will experience several learning experiences that involve teaching and interdisciplinary teams (IDT) that may include physician attendings, medical residents, medical students, CPPs, pharmacy students, nurses, social workers, case managers and others. The resident will be expected to become an integral part of the interdisciplinary patient care team assuming responsibility for drug therapy for multiple Veterans.

Program Structure

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program begins with Orientation and the Hospital Pharmacy experience (Inpatient and outpatient pharmacy training) followed by eight “block” learning experiences with numerous concurrent longitudinal requirements. Block learning experiences are 4-6 weeks long (dependent of calendar year). The required and elective learning experiences are listed below.

Required Learning Experiences

Orientation

Hospital Pharmacy: Includes Inpatient and Outpatient Pharmacy Training and Staffing requirement (1 weekend [16 hours] per month)

Internal Medicine

Critical Care

Geriatrics/Long-term Care

Cardiology (CICU and Floor)

Ambulatory Care: One 4-6 block learning experience rotation as well as ½ day longitudinal clinic focusing on chronic disease state management such as AC, PACT, Lipid/risk reduction, etc.

Practice Management/Administration

Other Longitudinal Learning Experiences: Research/Quality Improvement Project, Medication Safety, Pharmacy Education Series (Journal Club (2), Case (1) presentation, Pharmacotherapy Rounds (CE)), Professional Development Seminar (PDS), Teaching, National VA Pharmacy Resident Monthly Teleconference

Elective Learning Experiences

Psychiatry

Infectious Disease and Anti-microbial Stewardship

Academic Detailing

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Advanced Core Rotations: Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Geriatrics/Long-term Care/Palliative Care, Administration, Cardiology, Off-site non-VA rotations (Based on preceptor availability and scheduling)

Evaluation

A Residency Development Plan (RDP) for each resident will be formulated upon entry into the program. Updates and changes will be addressed quarterly by the Residency Program Director and/or Program Coordinator. Following the ASHP Accreditation Standard for PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency, this program includes the required ASHP Competency Areas, Goals, and Objectives for PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy. Resident performance on each learning experience will be documented electronically in PharmAcademicTM.

Supplemental Information

ASHP Residency Directory

VAMHCS PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Brochure