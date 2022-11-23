Pharmacy Residency Programs
The VA Maryland Health Care System (VAMHCS) offers a diverse curriculum with experiences in both acute and ambulatory care settings. Our yearly residency class consists of TWO PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residents, ONE PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy resident, and ONE PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy resident.
Class of 2023 – 2024 Recruiting Showcases:
PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency:
ASHP MidYear Clinical Meeting Residency Showcase: Monday, December 5th, 2022 from 1pm – 4pm
VA Pharmacy Residency Showcase: Thursday, December 8th, 2022 from 2pm – 4pm via Microsoft Teams
ASHP Virtual Residency Showcase: Thursday, December 15th, 2022 from 12pm – 2pm
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency:
ASHP MidYear Clinical Meeting Residency Showcase: Monday, December 5th, 2022 from 1pm – 4pm
VA Pharmacy Residency Showcase: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 from 12pm – 2pm via Microsoft Teams
ASHP Virtual Residency Showcase: Thursday, December 15th, 2022 from 12pm – 2pm
VAMHCS Residency Class 2020-2021
About VAMHCS Pharmacy
The VA Maryland Health Care System (VAMHCS) is a multi-facility network of medical centers and clinics with a total of 727 operating beds and six outpatient clinics serving over 55,000 patients throughout the state of Maryland. The Medical Center in Baltimore serves as the main campus and includes acute care, surgical services, psychiatry, oncology, ambulatory care, long-term care and extensive teaching and research. The Pharmacy department includes close to 100 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians and provides 24/7 pharmacy services in Baltimore. Our health care system serves the diverse and unique health care needs of America’s veterans in Maryland by providing primary care, specialized care, and related medical and social support sources.
Unique Learning Opportunities
- At least one journal club and case presentation required
- ACPE-accredited pharmacotherapy rounds presentation
- Select teaching activities in conjunction with the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy
- Teaching certificate program available through the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy (https://www.pharmacy.umaryland.edu/residentsfellows/requirements/)
- Presentation of the results of a research, quality improvement, or service development project at a regional pharmacy conference such as Eastern State Residency Conference (project dependent on residency program goals and objectives)
Application Information
VA Employee Requirements
- U.S. citizenship
- Pre-employment background/security investigation
- Pre-employment physical exam and drug testing
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree (or equivalent)
- Full, current, and unrestricted license to practice pharmacy in a State, Territory, or Commonwealth of the U.S. or District of Columbia
- For PGY2 programs: Completion of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency
Benefits
- PGY1 Residency salary: $47,351
- PGY2 Residency salary: $51,297
- 11 paid Federal holidays, 13 accrued vacation and 13 accrued sick days, and paid leave to attend approved professional meetings
- Vacation and sick leave accrued at a rate of 4 hours per two-week pay period
- Health benefits are available at standard government contribution rates
- Dual appointment may be available for additional reimbursement
Application Process
- Applications will be accepted through PhORCAS™ (Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service) ONLY. PhORCASTM application must include a letter of intent stating career goals, curriculum vitae, three letters of reference (If PGY2, one required by the PGY 1 residency director), and official pharmacy school transcripts.
Application deadline is January 4th, 2023.
This program participates in the ASHP Residency Matching Program through the National Matching Service. The residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking- related information from the residency applicant. Candidates will be notified of an interview no later than the second Friday of February. For additional information, please contact the Residency Program Director.
PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency
Program Description
The VAMHCS PGY1 program provides exceptional opportunity for Residents to progressively develop their clinical skills. This 12-month ASHP-accredited Program is designed to build on Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for PGY2 pharmacy residency training. Residents will focus on optimization of pharmacotherapy, perform medication reconciliation, and collaborate with interdisciplinary teams. This residency places emphasis on clinical and distributive pharmacy services, using a comprehensive, hands-on, clinically focused approach. Through flexibility and opportunity, this program fosters a unique residency experience, serving a challenging and rewarding Veteran population. Most residents completing this program have been employed as Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners (CPPs) in the Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
The PGY1 resident will work closely with CPPs with advanced scopes of practice in multiple direct patient care areas, including but not limited to Acute Care, Ambulatory Care, and Long-Term Care. The VAMHCS is a teaching facility associated with the University of Maryland Medical Center, School of Medicine and School of Pharmacy. PGY1 Pharmacy Residents will experience several learning experiences that involve teaching and interdisciplinary teams (IDT) that may include physician attendings, medical residents, medical students, CPPs, pharmacy students, nurses, social workers, case managers and others. The resident will be expected to become an integral part of the interdisciplinary patient care team assuming responsibility for drug therapy for multiple Veterans.
Program Structure
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program begins with Orientation and the Hospital Pharmacy experience (Inpatient and outpatient pharmacy training) followed by eight “block” learning experiences with numerous concurrent longitudinal requirements. Block learning experiences are 4-6 weeks long (dependent of calendar year). The required and elective learning experiences are listed below.
Required Learning Experiences
- Orientation
- Hospital Pharmacy: Includes Inpatient and Outpatient Pharmacy Training and Staffing requirement (1 weekend [16 hours] per month)
- Internal Medicine
- Critical Care
- Geriatrics/Long-term Care
- Cardiology (CICU and Floor)
- Ambulatory Care: One 4-6 block learning experience rotation as well as ½ day longitudinal clinic focusing on chronic disease state management such as AC, PACT, Lipid/risk reduction, etc.
- Practice Management/Administration
- Other Longitudinal Learning Experiences: Research/Quality Improvement Project, Medication Safety, Pharmacy Education Series (Journal Club (2), Case (1) presentation, Pharmacotherapy Rounds (CE)), Professional Development Seminar (PDS), Teaching, National VA Pharmacy Resident Monthly Teleconference
Elective Learning Experiences
- Psychiatry
- Infectious Disease and Anti-microbial Stewardship
- Academic Detailing
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Advanced Core Rotations: Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Geriatrics/Long-term Care/Palliative Care, Administration, Cardiology, Off-site non-VA rotations (Based on preceptor availability and scheduling)
Evaluation
A Residency Development Plan (RDP) for each resident will be formulated upon entry into the program. Updates and changes will be addressed quarterly by the Residency Program Director and/or Program Coordinator. Following the ASHP Accreditation Standard for PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency, this program includes the required ASHP Competency Areas, Goals, and Objectives for PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy. Resident performance on each learning experience will be documented electronically in PharmAcademicTM.
Supplemental Information
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency
Program Description
The VAMHCS 12-month ASHP-accredited PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency is designed to develop proficient ambulatory care practitioners with excellent practice skills and leadership abilities to establish new ambulatory care pharmacy programs.
The resident will be accountable for achieving optimal drug therapy outcomes as members of the health care team. They will exercise proficiency in communication and in educating other healthcare professionals, trainees and patients on drug related topics. The resident will develop teaching skills by participating in teaching opportunities with affiliated Schools of Pharmacy. Leadership skills will be enhanced through pharmacy administration and research experiences. Residents will demonstrate professional maturity by following the VAMHCS pharmacy mission, monitoring their own performance, and exhibiting commitment to the profession.
The resident will work closely with clinical pharmacy practitioners (CPPs) with an advanced scope of practice as well as other practitioners in ambulatory care clinics. A major emphasis of the residency is providing direct patient care with the supervision from respective preceptors. Resident responsibilities on rotation include but are not limited to the following: obtaining a pertinent patient history, performing an accurate focused physical exam, assessing pharmacotherapeutic issues and implementing an appropriate pharmacotherapy plan, ordering labs, electronic documentation of progress notes, and providing accurate drug information to patients and other health care providers.
Required Learning Experiences
- Orientation
- Patient Care Aligned Team (PACT) Primary Care Clinic
- Lipid Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Clinic/Precepting
- Endocrine Diabetes Clinic
- Anticoagulation Clinic
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Hepatitis C Clinic
- Heart Failure Clinic
- Women’s Health Clinic
- Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Administration
- Other Longitudinal Learning Experiences: Pharmacy Education Series, Residency Project/Research, Teaching/Precepting, Physical Assessment Series, Professional Development Series
Select Elective Learning Experiences
- Outpatient Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Interdisciplinary Cognitive Assessment Clinic
- Cardiology Prior Authorization Drug Reviews
- Academic Detailing
Program Structure
The PGY2 Ambulatory Care program is composed of an orientation period (2-4 weeks) and four separate blocks (~12 weeks each). Residents are scheduled to 5 to 6 half-day clinics per week with the remaining time available to fulfill other administrative residency responsibilities including research. The scheduled will be developed on an annual basis based on the residents prior experiences and interests, progress at quarterly meetings and preceptor availability. Block 1 typically focuses on primary care (PACT) and core ambulatory care learning experiences, while Block 4 consists mostly of specialty practices with at least one PACT clinic for continuity of care.
Evaluation
A Residency Development Plan (RDP) for each resident will be formulated upon entry into the program. Updates and changes will be addressed quarterly by the Residency Program Director and/or Program Coordinator. Following the ASHP Accreditation Standard for PGY2 Pharmacy Residencies, this program includes the required ASHP Competency Areas, Goals, and Objectives for PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy. Resident performance on each learning experience will be documented electronically in PharmAcademicTM.
Supplemental Information
PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency
Program Description
This 12-month ASHP accredited PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency is designed to develop the resident to be proficient in optimization of geriatric pharmacotherapy, performance of medication reconciliation and medication management in older adults, and collaboration with the different roles of the interdisciplinary team in the assessment and management of the older patient.
The resident will be accountable for achieving optimal drug therapy outcomes in older adults as members of the health care team. The PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy residency will exercise proficiency in communication and in educating other healthcare professionals, trainees, and patients on drug related topics. They will develop teaching and/or precepting skills by participating in teaching opportunities with affiliated Schools of Pharmacy. Leadership skills will be enhanced through pharmacy administration and research experiences. Residents will demonstrate professional maturity by following the VAMHCS pharmacy mission, monitoring their own performance, and exhibiting commitment to the profession.
A major emphasis of the residency is providing direct patient care with the supervision from respective preceptors. Resident responsibilities on rotation include but are not limited to the following: obtaining a pertinent patient history, assessing pharmacotherapeutic issues and implementing an appropriate pharmacotherapy plan as related to geriatric patients, electronic documentation of progress notes, and providing accurate drug information to patients and other health care providers. The resident will be expected to become an integral part of the interdisciplinary geriatric team.
Required Learning Experiences
- Orientation
- Long Term Care
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Cardiovascular Lipid Risk Reduction Clinic
- Interdisciplinary Cognitive Assessment Clinic
- Patient Care Aligned Team (PACT) Primary Care Clinic
- Heart Failure Clinic
- HBPC Anticoagulation
- Hospice/Palliative Care
- Infectious Diseases/Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Internal Medicine
- Geriatric Pharmacy Administration
- Other Longitudinal Learning Experiences: Geriatric Pharmacy Administration, Pharmacy Education Series, Residency Project/Research, Teaching/Precepting, Physical Assessment Series, Professional Development Series
Select Elective Learning Experiences
- Renal Interdisciplinary Clinic
- Anticoagulation Clinic
- Inpatient Psychiatry
Program Structure
This residency program is structured as a mix of block and longitudinal learning experiences. Block learning experiences are 4-6 weeks long (dependent on the calendar year) and longitudinal learning experiences are twelve weeks long. The first half of the year is focused on core geriatric practice settings (i.e. long term care, home based primary care, ambulatory care), while the second half of the year incorporates specialty geriatric practice settings (i.e. palliative care, heart, failure, etc.).
Evaluation
A Residency Development Plan (RDP) for each resident will be formulated upon entry into the program. Updates and changes will be addressed quarterly by the Residency Program Director and/or Program Coordinator. Following the ASHP Accreditation Standard for PGY2 Pharmacy Residencies, this program includes the required ASHP Competency Areas, Goals, and Objectives for PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy. Resident performance on each learning experience will be documented electronically in PharmAcademicTM.
Supplemental Information
Contact Information
Kate Perez, PharmD, BCGP
PGY 1 Residency Program Director
VA Maryland Health Care System
Pharmacy Service (119)
10 North Greene Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
410-605-7000, ext. 54502
kathleen.perez2@va.gov
Karen Korch Black, PharmD, BCGP, BCACP
PGY 2 Residency Programs Director
VA Maryland Health Care System
Pharmacy Service (119)
10 North Greene Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
410-605-7000, ext. 56585
karen.korchblack@va.gov
Stephanie Ozalas, PharmD, BCGP, BCPS
PGY 2 Geriatrics Program Coordinator
Loch Raven VA Community Living and Rehabilitation Center
3900 Loch Raven Boulevard
Building 1, Room 1A-25 (Pharmacy)
Baltimore, MD 21218