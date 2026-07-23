Pharmacy Residency Programs

The VAMHCS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is accredited by American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and is committed to the following general purpose:

Residents in PGY1 residency programs are provided the opportunity to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care and in pharmacy operational services, and to further the development of leadership skills that can be applied in any position and in any practice setting. PGY1 residents acquire substantial knowledge required for skillful problem solving, refine their problem-solving strategies, strengthen their professional values and attitudes, and advance the growth of their clinical judgment. The instructional emphasis is on the progressive development of clinical judgment, a process begun in the advanced pharmacy practice experiences (APPE) of the professional school years but requiring further extensive practice, self-reflection, and shaping of decision-making skills fostered by feedback on performance. The residency year provides a fertile environment for accelerating growth beyond entry-level professional competence through supervised practice under the guidance of model practitioners. Specifically, residents will be held responsible and accountable for acquiring the outcome competencies based on the 2024 ASHP Competency Areas, Goals, and Objectives including: Patient Care, Practice Advancement, Leadership, and Teaching and Education.

Program Description

The VAMHCS PGY1 program provides exceptional opportunity for Residents to progressively develop their clinical skills. This 52-week ASHP-accredited Program is designed to build on Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for PGY2 pharmacy residency training. Residents will focus on optimization of pharmacotherapy, perform medication reconciliation, and collaborate with interdisciplinary teams. This residency places emphasis on clinical and distributive pharmacy services, using a comprehensive, hands-on, clinically focused approach. Through flexibility and opportunity, this program fosters a unique residency experience, serving a challenging and rewarding Veteran population. Most residents completing this program have been employed as Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners (CPPs) in the Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

The PGY1 resident will work closely with CPPs with advanced scopes of practice in multiple direct patient care areas, including but not limited to Acute Care, Ambulatory Care, and Long-Term Care. The VAMHCS is a teaching facility associated with the University of Maryland Medical Center, School of Medicine, and School of Pharmacy. PGY1 Pharmacy Residents will experience several learning experiences that involve teaching and interdisciplinary teams (IDT) that may include physician attendings, medical residents, medical students, CPPs, pharmacy students, nurses, social workers, case managers and others. The resident will be expected to become an integral part of the interdisciplinary patient care team assuming responsibility for drug therapy for multiple Veterans.

Program Structure

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program begins with Orientation and the Hospital Pharmacy experience (Inpatient and outpatient pharmacy training) followed by eight “block” learning experiences with numerous concurrent longitudinal requirements. Block learning experiences are 5-6 weeks long (dependent of calendar year).

Learning Experiences

REQUIRED:

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Orientation

PGY1 Hospital Pharmacy: Includes Inpatient and Outpatient Pharmacy Training and Staffing requirement (1 weekend [16 hours] per month)

PGY1 Internal Medicine I

PGY1 Management

PGY1 Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Clinic

PGY1 Acute Cardiology

PGY1 Long Term Care

TEACHING: Each PGY1 Resident will complete the VA Pharmacy Residency Program Office (VA PRPO) Teaching and Precepting Certificate Program with the participation in select teaching activities at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy

PRESENTATOINS/PROJECTS: Journal Club (2), Case Presentation Pharmacotherapy Presentation (CE) PGY1 Longitudinal Residency Project with presentation of results at a regional pharmacy conference and final written report



ELECTIVES (Select 3):

PGY1 Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship

PGY1 Academic Detailing

PGY1 Acute Psychiatry

PGY1 Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

PGY1 Pain Clinic/PGY1 Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) TelePain Clinic

PGY1 Ambulatory Care Specialty block which may include: PGY1 Anticoagulation Clinic PGY1 Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) Tele-PACT Clinic PGY1 Cardiology Pharmacy Clinic PGY1 Oncology Clinic PGY1 Lipid CV Risk Reduction Clinic

PGY1 Internal Medicine II

Off-site, non-VA learning experiences (Based on preceptor availability and scheduling; requires MD license)

Evaluation

A Residency Development Plan (RDP) for each resident will be formulated upon entry into the program. Updates and changes will be addressed quarterly by the Residency Program Director and/or Program Coordinator. Following the ASHP Accreditation Standard for PGY1 Pharmacy Residency, this program includes the required 2024 ASHP Competency Areas, Goals, and Objectives for PGY1 Pharmacy Residencies. Resident performance will be documented electronically in PharmAcademic™.

Supplemental Information

ASHP Residency Directory