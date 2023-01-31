Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program

Mission

“To develop competent, confident, practice-ready Registered Nurses equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans. It also aims to enhance recruitment and retention at the VAMHCS by providing a pipeline of highly qualified nursing staff.”

About the Program

The VAMCHS Nurse Residents will have 100% protected training time and are not counted in staffing matrices. The training model provides profession specific rotations through various clinical settings and specialties, following the standard for health professions education in other health disciplines. It is a rigorous 12-month program following OAA’s comprehensive, Veteran-centric, and competency-based curriculum which include experiential and didactic learning activities that build upon each other.

The program is highly competitive and seeks registered nurses who are mission ready, compassionate, resilient, and have strong interpersonal skills. Each nurse resident will receive:

Per annum stipend rate of $65,299

Health insurance

Accrual of annual and sick leave based on the residents’ federal leave service computation date

No weekend/off shift/holiday differential will be earned

Access to the VA-trainee recruitment event (VA-TRE) connecting trainees with VA facilities across the nation that have job openings, match them to interview with these sites, place trainees where there is a good fit and retain trainees in the VA system.

Requirements to Participate

You MUST be a U.S. citizen Bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program MUST not have had ANY paid RN or paid Graduate Nurse Technician (GNT) work experience Current unrestricted RN license (obtained by start date) Must have graduated less than a year from program start date with a GPA 3.0 or greater Proficient in both spoken and written English Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam and drug testing

How to Apply

We are accepting applications for a limited space of 6 residents for the AY 2023-2024, with a program start date of July 1, 2023. To apply, please submit the following:

Cover letter to include your interest in the residency program Resume not to exceed two pages VA application form 10-2850D (Application for Health Trainees) Two (2) letters of recommendation written on official letterhead from a nursing school faculty

from a clinical faculty or

from a current or previous work manager School transcripts (may be unofficial) Form DD 214 if you are a Veteran

You may contact the PBNR program office at 410-605-7000 ext. 00000 or email remueljohn.deguzman@va.gov for more information.