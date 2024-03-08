RN TRANSITION-TO- PRACTICE (RNTTP) RESIDENCY PROGRAM

The RNTTP Residency program addresses the VHA Under Secretary for Health’s critical priorities of access, employee engagement, high perform reliability organizations, and promotion of best practices.

The RNTTP Residency program is developed and delivered at the VA facility level. Positions are identified and funded by the local VA facility. When a VA facility hires a newly licensed RN in their first RN role or an RN with less than one-year of RN professional experience; the facility must ensure the new RN attends a 12-month RNTTP Residency program.

POLICY/ REGULATION

VHA Directive 1077

VHA Office of Nursing Services (ONS) RNTTP Residency Program Guide

This Veterans Health Administration (VHA) directive provides policy on the RNTTP Residency program for all levels of employed new graduate RNs (diploma, associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degree entry into nursing practice) in their first RN nursing role. Appointment is under Title 38 United States Code (U.S.C.) 7302. It is policy every VA medical facility that hires new graduate RNs in their first licensed RN role or RNs with less than one-year of professional RN experience, establish or collaborate with an established, structured one-year RNTTP Residency program based on the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education’s Standards for Accreditation of Entry-to-Practice Nurse Residency Programs.

The program guide provides the background and standardization for the implementation of major components of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Office of Nursing Services (ONS) Registered Nurse Transition -to-Practice (RNTTP) Residency Program.

PARTICIPANT ELIGIBILITY

Participant must be:

Individuals working in their first nursing role and/or have less than one year of RN experience.

Must have graduated from a pre-licensure nursing program accredited by

the U.S. Department of Education recognized nursing accrediting agency or accredited/approved by an authorized regulatory body (e.g. state board of nursing).

Diploma, associate, baccalaureate and/or master’s degree prepared entry into practice registered nurse.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Forecast RN needs and project vacancies, hard to fill, hard to retain locations; utilize data to support development and sustainment of RNTTP Residency Program .

Anticipate and utilize scholarship programs, VALOR, Transition from Military into VA programs and other initiatives to fill the RNTTP Residency Program.

Facilities should include all stakeholders when developing and/or reviewing the RNTTP Residency Program .

Sigrid Mays, MSN, RN, CCRN-CSC, CPAN

Nurse Residency Program Coordinator

Master NCPS Team Trainer

Nursing Education, and Research

VA Annex Building Room 715

209 W. Fayette St.,

Baltimore, MD 21201

Office: 410-605-7000 ext. 51826

VA Cellphone: 737-297-6479 or 443-823-8422