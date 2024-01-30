VA Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)

Experience includes:

Competency-based clinical practices

Didactic and classroom experiences

Nursing-focused clinical conferences

Hands on clinical practice

Students recruited for VA-STEP must have completed the final semester or quarter

of the junior year in an accredited baccalaureate nursing program. Students are

appointed during the summer months for 400 hours. Pending national funding

availability, the experience may continue during the senior academic year on a part-time

basis to no more than 800 hours.

VA-STEP participants may be appointed above the beginning salary rate when

employed as an RN following graduation.

Eligibility

Must be a United States Citizen.

Must be currently enrolled in an accredited Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Have a cumulative Grade Point Average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, with no grade lower

than a B in any nursing course.

Have completed the final semester/quarter of junior year prior to the VA-STEP program

start date.

Have had at least one clinical experience in a medical center or hospital.

Provide documentation of immunization records.

Provide American Heart Association, Basic Life Support Provider card.

Submit all application materials by the March 15, 2024.

Not have a service obligation to any Federal, State, or private institution or be a recipient of any Federal scholarship that incurs a service obligation.

Be able to work 40 hours a week during the summer months and part-time hours during the academic year

VA-STEP Application Process

The VA’s Application Management System (VA AMS) enables students to provide required data and documents for the successful submission of the scholarship application package. The application process will require the following documents to be completed and uploaded for submission into VA AMS:

Application for Federal Employment OF 612 (completed by applicant in AMS)

Two (2) Recommendations Letters:

Required: Dean/Academic Faculty

Required: Employer/Manager/Other

Resume

Current Official Transcript

DD214 (current and former service members)

Other documents as requested by the Nurse Recruiter to include submitting a letter of recommendation from your Dean/Director of School of Nursing. The letter must verify your full-time enrollment, successful completion of the junior year by May/June 2024, and your expected graduation date.

If selected, you are required to complete a pre-employment physical examination and background check prior to entry into VA-STEP.

For a detailed step-by-step process on how to apply to VA-STEP follow this link VA-STEP.

Applicant Registration - VA AMS (intelliworxit.com)

Rose L. Brown, MHA, BSN, RN, Nurse Recruiter

10 North Greene Street/Annex Room 708

Baltimore, Maryland 21201-1524

email: rose.brown3@va.gov

Office: 410-637-1825 / Cell: 443-301-8694