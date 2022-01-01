Locations

Main location

McAllen Vet Center Address 2108 South M Street MedPoint Plaza, Unit 2 McAllen, TX 78503 Directions on Google Maps Phone 956-631-2147 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our McAllen Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

McAllen Vet Center - Brownsville Located at Brownsville City Plaza 1034 E. Levee St. 2nd Floor Brownsville , TX 78520 Directions on Google Maps Phone 956-631-2147 Hours Sat.

Sun.

McAllen Mobile Vet Center Phone 956-631-2147

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.