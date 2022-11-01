Melbourne Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Melbourne Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 321-254-3410 during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available to another Veteran.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have ample parking that is easily accessible. We’re on the ground floor with our name on the door. You may park in any available space.
If you need assistance, please call us at 321-254-3410.
Public transportation is available to you. Space Coast Area Transit bus stop #24 is at the corner of Sarno Road and Croton Road, which is across the street from our location.
In the spotlight at Melbourne Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Veterans’ experience at the Vet Center
Veterans discuss support they received from their Vet Center and how it helped them in their journey toward healing.
Veteran Christmas dinner
Christmas dinner will be hosted at the VFW Post 8191 on Saturday, December 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dinner is open to all Veterans and family members. Call VFW Post 8191 at 321-254-9885 for more info.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) on our team to support you and your family. Our LMFT specializes in the Gottman Method.
Learn more on the Gottman Method
We understand the benefits of including family members in treatment. We’re honored to be able to support the Veteran’s and service member’s readjustment with these additional services.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We provide a caring, supportive place to process loss. We offer services like these at no cost:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veteran Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, group, family, and couples counseling for a variety of mental health concerns.
Our services include one-on-one hour-long counseling sessions tailored for the Veteran or service member's needs. We also offer various group counseling options like these:
- Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan Veterans
- Vietnam Veterans
- Spouses and significant others
Evidence-based practices are available, including, but not limited to these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Interpersonal Therapy
- Whole Health
We are also able to connect you with local resources for additional support (as needed) to help with your readjustment goals.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have male and female counselors available to provide individual counseling. We can incorporate trauma-focused evidence-based therapies.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling and can provide several trauma-focused evidence-based therapies, including these:
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Conjoined Therapy for PTSD (CBCT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We know that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connections for these challenges:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Housing and home loans
- Connecting to state benefits and services
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We also provide a creative arts group for women on Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. If you’re interested in joining, give us a call.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work closely with and provide referrals to our local VA Medical Center substance use programs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Your safety is our priority. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future. We also collaborate with Suicide Prevention Coalitions in multiple counties and refer to the local VA Medical Center.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We offer peer-led activities and partner with several organizations. We also provide information on how to register or enroll in various Veteran benefits, such as these:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file VA claims and other forms for disability
- How to access or connect with your VA educational benefits
We can also connect you with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and other services that can help with the transition from military to civilian life.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn about military culture or how to support the Veteran and service member community, we can provide individual or education briefings. Give us a call for more information.
We work closely with the following community partners:
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
If you have any difficulty getting to one of our locations, please call to discuss video and phone options.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.