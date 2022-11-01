Locations

Main location

Melbourne Vet Center Address 2098 Sarno Road Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 321-254-3410 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Melbourne Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Melbourne Vet Center - Vero Beach Located at Vero Beach Community Based Outpatient Clinic 372 17th Street Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 321-254-3410 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.