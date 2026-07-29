VA Memphis health care
At VA Memphis Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
116 North Pauline Street
Memphis, TN 38104-1005
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Memphis health care
Stories
VA Memphis Healthcare System has reopened its food hub through a partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank, creating a centralized location where eligible Veterans and community members can access groceries and supportive resources in one convenient location.
Twenty-one Veterans representing the VA Memphis Healthcare System competed in the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games, held June 27–July 2 in Tampa, Florida.
Events
When
Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where
Theatre