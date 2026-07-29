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VA Memphis health care

At VA Memphis Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

116 North Pauline Street
Memphis, TN 38104-1005

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, formerly Memphis VA Medical Center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Memphis health care

Stories

VA Memphis Healthcare System has reopened its food hub through a partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank, creating a centralized location where eligible Veterans and community members can access groceries and supportive resources in one convenient location.

Two women stand behind a table with food items, smiling.

Twenty-one Veterans representing the VA Memphis Healthcare System competed in the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games, held June 27–July 2 in Tampa, Florida.

Three National Veterans Golden Age Games rest on a table with two additional award ribbons.

Events

When

Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where

Theatre

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