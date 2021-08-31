About VA Memphis Healthcare System

The VA Memphis Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in western Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and northwestern Arkansas. Facilities include our Memphis VA Medical Center and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Dyersburg, Jackson, Memphis, and Savannah, Tennessee; Holly Springs and Tupelo, Mississippi; and Jonesboro and West Helena, Arkansas. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Memphis health services page.

The VA Memphis Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Mid-South Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 9 (VISN 9), which includes medical centers and clinics in Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, and Virginia.

Learn more about VISN 9

Research and development

At Memphis VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Arthritis

Autoimmune diseases

Biomedical research

Health services

Clinical and cooperative studies

Rehabilitation

Teaching and learning

Our Memphis VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our primary affiliation is with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. We offer residency training in all major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Every year, we train more than 100 medical residents, about 12 dental residents, and nearly 400 students. We also provide associated health training to more than 400 trainees in nursing, psychology, audiology, social work, dietetics, and pharmacy.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Since 1922, Memphis VA Medical Center has been improving the health of Veterans who have served our nation.

Our health care services are available to more than 196,000 Veterans in a 53-county area of western Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and northwestern Arkansas.

Our medical center has more than 200 beds.

Accreditation and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Academy of Sleep Medicine

The VA Memphis Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

