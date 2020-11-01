 Skip to Content

Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Memphis Healthcare System's leadership team.
DR_FERGUSON
Thomas C. Ferguson M.D.

Acting Medical Center Director/CEO

VA Memphis health care

Phone: 901-577-7202

Michael A. Nichols MS

Associate Medical Center Director/COO

VA Memphis health care

Phone: 901-577-7201

Joseph H. Blair

Interim Assistant Medical Center Director

VA Memphis health care

Phone: 901-577-7201

Gail K. Berntson M.D. 

Acting Chief of Staff

VA Memphis health care

Phone: 901-577-7202

Jack W. Gootee MSN, MBA, RN, CCRN

Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services/CNO

VA Memphis health care

Phone: 901-577-7454

Marvin T. Miller M.D. 

Acting Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Memphis health care

Phone: 901-523-8990 extension 6660