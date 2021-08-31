DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout the VA Memphis Healthcare System. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county at least 3 days in advance of your ride.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Room FB1122

Map of Memphis VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 901-523-8990, ext. 5141

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.