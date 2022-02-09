Memphis VA partners with Vitalant to host a blood drive

On January 14, 2022, the VA Deputy Under Secretary for Health, Steven L. Lieberman, M.D., requested the assistance of VA Medical Centers to help bolster our nation’s blood supply which is currently at an all-time low. This critical shortage is threatening the safety of patients nationwide, both inside and outside of the VA health care system.

In response to this request, the Memphis VA Medical Center has partnered with Vitalant Blood Donation to host a blood drive on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The blood drive will be held in the west parking lot of the Memphis VA Medical Center located at 1030 Jefferson Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee.

The easiest way to make an appointment to be a blood donor is to go to donors.vitalant.org, search by Blood Drive Code: VAHospital and follow the prompts.

Should you need assistance or further information, contact Priscilla Tucker or Deb Burns at the Memphis VA Medical Center at 901-577-7305.