Do you know about the Vet Center...?
The Memphis VA Caregiver Support Program will host the Educational Series: Do You Know About the Vet Center...?
- When
-
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
The Memphis VA Caregiver Support Program will host the Educational Series: Do You Know About the Vet Center...? Veterans, caregivers, and their families are invited to join us to learn about the services provided by the Vet Center.
Connect with this amazing service:
Join by Phone: 1-404-397-1596, ID: 2760 268 0779##
Join by WebEx: Click here