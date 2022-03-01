 Skip to Content

Do you know about the Vet Center...?

The Memphis VA Caregiver Support Program will host the Educational Series: Do You Know About the Vet Center...?

When
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

The Memphis VA Caregiver Support Program will host the Educational Series: Do You Know About the Vet Center...? Veterans, caregivers, and their families are invited to join us to learn about the services provided by the Vet Center.    

Connect with this amazing service

Join by Phone: 1-404-397-1596, ID: 2760 268 0779##

Join by WebEx:  Click here

